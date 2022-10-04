Pinkygirl took to social media to mourn the loss of a beloved parent just after receiving the devastating news

The media personality and DJ opened up to followers about her dad's death, and some did not receive it well

Most South African netizens were touched as they responded to Pinkygirl's sadness with sensitive comments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bonang Matheba's bestie, Pinkygirl, is going through a hard time. The TV personality's father died, and she expressed her sadness to followers on Twitter.

Pinkygirl turned to her followers for comfort after losing her father, and many were there for her. Image: Instagram/ pinky_.girl

Source: Instagram

Some of her loyal supporters shared sweet messages with her while dealing with her dad's passing. Other online users came to Pinkygirl's defence when people questioned why she was announcing it on Twitter.

Pinky girl left heartbroken after losing father

Pinkygirl shared her sadness on Twitter, where she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I just lost my dad."

There were split reactions to Pinkygirl as some thought it was too soon for her to talk about his passing on social media. Most online peeps came to her defence. They tried to reason that this could be her way of dealing with the trauma.

Content creator Pharoahfi commented:

"Oh no. My deepest condolences to you and your family mama. Phepi."

@MistrGill commented:

"Oh wow, I’m so sorry for your loss."

@AvelaMAwisa commented:

"I am so sorry, condolences to you."

@Pitsere commented:

"Sincere and heartfelt Condolences to you and your family Pinky."

@_mslefawane added:

"No, we grieve different. I lost three kids and each time I speak or write on my blog I healed. We all grieve and heal differently."

@neville_nts commented:

"Oh noooooo I'm super sorry my love my deepest condolences to you, the family and friends. Lots of love, hugs and kisses for me."

@dips61394930 commented:

"Am so sorry, a loss of a parent is hard.. I lost my dad 2020 till today I still cry when I think about him."

@RainMo0926l commented

"Yoh Yoh yoooohhhh, I don’t even have the words for this because the pain, my throat feels sore from just reading this post!! Losing a loved one can make you numb. Condolences, dear beloved."

"Riky would be proud": Bianca talks loving late rapper for magazine cover story

Briefly News previously reported that Bianca Naidoo talked about the pain she has endured after losing Riky. The South African star's death rocked the nation and Bianca arguably felt the most pain.

Bianca Naidoo is shrouded in mystery as she stays away from the public. Bianca recently gave an in-depth public interview about dating Riky.

TimelesLIVE reported that Bianca opened up for Nounouche magazine. Bianca admitted that she never knows how to answer when people ask how she's doing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News