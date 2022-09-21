Riky Rick is survived by Bianca who has opened up about still dealing with the loss of the love of her life

Bianca gave an interview where she spoke openly about her relationship with Riky Rick and how much her life changed

The beloved South African musician's death was a blow to many, and Bianca bared it all about how difficult it was for her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bianca Naidoo described the roller coaster of emotions she has been through since losing the rapper. The South African rapper was mourned by many all over the country, and now Bianca is ready to talk about her experience as the one closest to Riky Rick.

Bianca Naidoo spoke fondly about Riky Rick and their 10- year relationship as she graced the cover of a magazine. Image: Instagram/@rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

Bianca Naidoo often stays away from the limelight, which has not changed since we get Riky passed away. Bianca recently gave her most in-depth public interview about dating Riky.

Bianca Naidoo speaks about losing Riky Rick

TimelesLIVE reported that Bianca opened up in an interview with Nounouche magazine, Bianca admitted that she never knows how to answer when people ask how she's doing. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"It’s indescribable. There are no words that could really express how this feels."

Bianca says she is trying to find comfort in the fact that she had 10 years to give Riky endless love and support, but she's not sure how to carry on without him.

“I thank God it was me who was given these 10 years to give him the love and support he deserved. I believe I was put there for that time so he could carry out his mission. What comes after for me…I am not sure yet.”

Bianca admitted that she always stays away from the limelight because that was a place for Riky and that she always tried to protect him from unnecessary noise because she's a nurturer. Reflecting on her time with Riky, she fondly remembers being treated like a queen, she said:

“There is nothing he didn’t know. He knew how much I loved him, there was never doubt that he was indeed my everything.”

The full interview was published by Nounouche and delved into Bianca's mind with a breathtaking photoshoot. Many complimented Bianca's bravery and openness in the magazine issue. The gorgeous cover photo did not go unnoticed by netizens.

Musician Msakazi wrote:

"She’s breathtaking."

@zulub02 commented:

"Aunty B❤️"

@BonnieMeslane commented:

"Proud of this issue. Thank you to the best team! ❤️"

@naledisibisi commented:

"Amazing cover "

@mi_nenhle commented"

"I think Riky would be so proud to see her stepping out of her comfort zone. Bianca is so gorgeous man."

@BrooklynMasuku commented:

"Well done sis! It's giving power energy and life."

"We are privileged": Puma and Cotton Fest plan to drop Riky's final collection

Briefly News previously reported that beloved musicianwho passed, Riky Rick will be commemorated with a collection from Puma. The brand will collab with Riky Rick's brand Cotton Fest FC.

Riky Rick passed away on 23 February 2022. According to TshisaLIVE, the brands want to keep Riky's legacy alive as he loved fashion.

Riky also Puma pledged R100 000 bursary in Riky's name for Afda students who can't afford to pay their school fees fully.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News