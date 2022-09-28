It seems like DJ Zinhle is on a mission to become a billionaire and will not rest until she achieves her goal

The DJ wears many hats from mother, reality TV star, DJ, music producer and businesswoman

She recently announced that she will be launching her first shop for her hair brand, and Mzansi can't wait

DJ Zinhle has announced that she will officially open her first Hair Majesty store on 1 October 2022. Image: @djzinhle.

DJ Zinhle is out to get the bag and will not rest until she has it all. The star had her followers jumping with joy when she announced that she will be opening her first palace for her hair range, Hair Majesty, this weekend.

Taking to her social media pages, the Siyabonga hitmaker told her fans that Mall of Africa is the place to be on Saturday, 1 October. She said:

"HAVE YOU HEARD!? We’re opening our FIRST Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle flagship Palace at MALL OF AFRICA, and I cannot wait for you to see it! ."

Accordingto ZAlebs, the mother of two also shared stunning pictures of her shop, which deserves a five-star status. Reacting to the post, fans lauded DJ Zinhle for continuing to make boss moves. Others appreciated the fact that she did not let the negative comments that rocked a brand a few weeks ago deter her from going upwards.

@LebohangMasilo5 said:

"You are a Motivation to South Africa...I hope the Ladies In South Africa are Learning more From you..."

@LunganiH041 wrote:

"Hi Sisi, Do you already have a staff? I am asking for the Mother of my daughter..thank you."

@winzaap

"Hard-working woman. They won't let this trend coz you are winning Sebenza gal."

@Rufus_Snr added:

"Patiently waiting for someone to insult or say something negative so that you can trend around the 29."

