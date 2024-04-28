Police have uncovered stolen minerals worth R15 million in a Johannesburg warehouse, which has led to a search for the owner

The discovery happened during an operation led by a specialised task team targeting mineral theft in Richards Bay

The police want to catch the owner of the warehouse and stop the group that's illegally trading minerals

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. Beginning her 13-year-long career at eNCA, she honed her reporting skills and coverage of crime and court cases, which she further developed at The Citizen newspaper, African News Network and Newzroom Afrika. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email: trisha.pillay@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

The South African Police Service is searching for the owner of a Johannesburg warehouse. Images: @SAPS/Twitter and Getty Images/Darren Stewart

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Johannesburg found a warehouse containing stolen minerals worth approximately R15 million.

Minerals syndicate

According to SowetanLIVE, the breakthrough occurred when a specialised police task force assigned to combat mineral theft in Richards Bay conducted a targeted operation on Wednesday.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the police spokesperson, said:

"In our latest operation, our task team successfully identified Zircon and Chloride minerals at a warehouse in Johannesburg. These minerals, sourced initially from Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), were diverted from the Richards Bay Harbour and stashed in the warehouse.

"Here, they were being repackaged for sale to international buyers, constituting a brazen act of mineral smuggling."

The group is accused of sending fake minerals to the harbour and the real ones to Johannesburg. The police quickly found the stolen minerals while searching the building.

As the investigation continues, the police have opened a case of theft, but no arrests have been made.

Mzansi stunned

People are amazed that such an operation exists in South Africa. Many asked if there was anything that could not be stolen in the country.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Thamie Gee Sidoko said:

"Hard workers rule JHB CBD."

@Xola Mpoza Vuma commented:

"He's an ANC member."

@Simphiwe Tom shared:

"That owner has crossed the borders already."

@Chris Manyike expressed:

"So the police want to give the owner his/her minerals?"

@Ramatee Ranala saddened:

"We gave away our beautiful city to criminals of this continent."

@ShamzoFive said:

"Is there anything that criminals do not steal? This is crazy."

Lesotho mine unearths 108-carat rare pink diamond

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a diamond mine in Lesotho had unearthed a large 108-carat rare pink diamond from the Kao Mine Storm.

Mountain Diamonds announced that the pink diamond is one of the most significant recoveries the coloured diamond ever made in the kingdom.

The diamond has not been named yet but is expected to fetch millions from the pink diamond market.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News