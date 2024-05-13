Shauwn Mkhize recently celebrated Mother's Day in style and had netizens' tongues wagging

The controversial businesswoman was all dolled up and looked stunning for her special photoshoot

Her post garnered mixed reactions, where some netizens adored her snaps while others criticised her children for not spoiling her instead

Shauwn Mkhize showed off her stunning Mother's Day photoshoot. Images: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Shauwn Mkhize had social media buzzing over her extravagant Mother's Day celebration. The reality TV star shared snaps from her photoshoot as she wished fellow mothers an amazing day.

MaMkhize celebrates Mother's Day

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize closed Mother's Day off with a bang when she shared pictures from her gorgeous photoshoot.

Taking to her Instagram page, the controversial media personality had tongues wagging over her shoot, where she stunned in a pink gown and dramatic floor-length pink tulle coat that certainly stole the show.

MaMkhize completed her look with Dior earrings and a tulle rose planted in her hair. She posed in front of Ajcéspedes' Viejo y Burro painting while looking like art herself.

A queen in her own castle, Briefly News also shared how the reality TV personality took bedroom decor to the next level with her Victorian-themed bedroom styling.

Mzansi reacts to MaMkhize's photoshoot

Netizens were impressed and complimented MaMkhize's stunning shoot:

South African actress, Sophie Ndaba said:

"Thanks, sis. Happy Mother's Day to you too!"

ngcobo.pamela gushed over MaMkhize:

"Happy Mother's Day, you look gorgeous!"

syah.mnc wrote:

"You know what? You would have killed this year's Met Gala."

Meanwhile, some netizens couldn't help but throw shade at the socialites' children for seemingly making her spoil herself on Mother's Day:

Limpho_ZA asked:

"Isn't Mother's Day when your offspring celebrate you?"

primy_thompson was shocked:

"Even on Mother’s Day, she has to spoil herself with her own money."

StHonorable said:

"MaMkhize couldn't wait for her spoilt brat to do it for her, hence she decided to organise for herself."

Source: Briefly News