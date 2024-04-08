SA is divided over MaMkhize's bedroom decor, with some criticising it as lacking style despite her wealth, while others defend it as luxurious and regal

A viral video of her bedroom sparked the debate, with users comparing it to Nigerian or Mid-Eastern styles and questioning her sense of style and class

Despite differing opinions, the overall sentiment reflects a clash between perceptions of luxury and tastefulness

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize recently had her name popping up on social media after a video of her bedroom went viral. Social media users are split about the deco.

A video of MaMkhize’s bedroom deco has gone viral on social media. Image: @kwa_mamkhize

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize's bedroom deco divides Mzansi

We all know MaMkhize is rich and can afford to buy whatever her heart desires. Fans were recently disappointed to see the "ugly" furniture the flamboyant businesswoman has in her bedroom despite her fat bank account.

A user with the handle @realnorma_kay re-shared a video of the Kwa MaMkhize star being surprised on her birthday and expressed disgust at her style. The tweep said doesn't have style or class. The post's caption read:

"This MaMkhize woman has zero style/class. Someone help her out."

Fans react to post about MaMkhize's bedroom furniture

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some said the reality TV star's bedroom gives Nigerian bedroom vibes, others defended her and said it exudes royalty and class.

@Briankhetho said:

"It's called luxury, ungayibuki ngeso le poverty le bedroom."

@DeesseRudigan wrote:

"It's so funny the people defending this saying is classic, it's royal. Yes she was going for Victorian interior design but it's giving Alibaba."

@mandebele27 added:

"I don’t think you know what Victorian is. This is Mid-Eastern decor. The cream and the gold trimmings are all mid-eastern."

@Nicolo668063258 added:

"It’s a shrine I thought it was a Nigerian movie "

@NonhlanhlaZee commented:

"Money can’t buy class, as for style you’re born with it … "

