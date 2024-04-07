Cassper Nyovest has been a trending topic as videos of what looks like his wedding to Pulane Mojaki circulate on the socials

The rapper's traditional Tswana wedding made people think of Thobeka Majozi, the mother of his only child

More videos of Cassper Nyovest and his alleged bride, Pulane Mojaki, made people speculate about his baby mama

Cassper Nyovest reportedly got married. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker was allegedly engaged to Pulane Mojaki, and videos show them tying the knot.

Cassper Nyovest's Tswana wedding with Pulane Mojaki made the rapper's ex Thobeka Majozi trend. Image: X / @Ori_RSA / Instagram / @bexxdoesitbetter

When engagement rumours were swirling, people discussed Cassper Nyovest's ex, Thobeka Majozi. The various wedding videos of Cassper Nyovest made people think of her again.

Videos show Cassper Nyovest's wedding day

More footage on social media has shown Cassper Nyovest and Pulane's Tswana wedding. Initially, they were dressed simply for what looked like a lobola ceremony.

The couple then wore matching shoeshoe outfits. Cassper wore a West African-inspired suit and headwear, while his bride wore a matching dress and headdress in a video by @ntombikayise_hajeera.

There are also videos by @keaaa.o showing Cassper and Pulane walking down the aisle. The newlyweds also shared their first kiss in a clip posted by @justsweetnshort.

Thobeka Majozi trends amid Cassper Nyovest wedding

People on social media reacted to news about Casper Nyovest's marriage. Many commented with hot takes about his baby mama Thobeka Majozi.

@Asa_Sigoxo said:

"You know what’s crazy is that Cass probably told Thobeka that Pulane is just a friend."

@PitsoMokoena4 was amazed by people's reactions:

"Heh banna, you people are angry that Cassper chose to marry his soulmate. A man can be with you for 10 years, and he cam marry his soulmate in two months. The man did nothing to Thobeka, he chose love over everything. Salute Cassper."

@asanda_teedow remarked:

"Thobeka is yet another example of why you should NEVER have kids outside of marriage. These men only commit to one person but will sleep with just about anyone. The title of baby mama means absolutely nothing."

Cassper Nyovest teases upcoming gospel rap song

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest has ignored the noise surrounding his name and love life on social media and is focusing on his craft. The award-winning rapper recently made headlines following reports that he is set to tie the knot.

Cassper Nyovest has been invested in his spiritual journey and is focusing on his relationship with God. The star, who has been trending after the rumours that he proposed to his childhood friend Pulane after breaking up with his baby mama Thobeka Majozi, seems unfazed by the news.

Taking to his Instagram page after the reports, Mufasa hinted that he was working on a new song. The rapper who used to rap about his fancy lifestyle and beautiful girls seems to have taken a different route and is using his talent to praise God.

