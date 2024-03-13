Cassper Nyovest is focusing on his craft amidst social media noise about his love life, hinting at dropping a gospel track

Reports of him proposing to his childhood friend after breaking up with his baby mama have not deterred his spiritual journey

Fans are excited for his new song, praising his versatility and mentioning his Maybach in the lyrics

Cassper Nyovest has ignored the noise surrounding his name and love life on social media and is focusing on his craft. The award-winning rapper recently made headlines following reports that he is set to tie the knot.

Cassper Nyovest hints at dropping a gospel track

Cassper Nyovest has been invested in his spiritual journey and is focusing on his relationship with God. The star who has been trending after the rumours that he proposed to his childhood friend Pulane after breaking up with his baby mama Thobeka Majozi seems unfazed by the news.

Taking to his Instagram page after the reports, Mufasa hinted that he is working on a new song. The rapper who used to rap about his fancy lifestyle and beautiful girls seems to have taken a different route and is using his talent to praise God. Sharing a snippet of the song, the Amademoni hitmaker said:

"All glory to God."

Fans can't wait for Cassper Nyovest's rap song

Social media users are anxiously waiting for their favourite rapper's new song. Many are already raving about the small snippet he shared and can't get over how he mentioned his latest Maybach in the lyrics. Some also commended him for his versatility.

@rorisangt said:

"Listening to sermons where? Please come fetch I wanna listen to what you are listening to."

@ima_malesam added:

"Christian Rap? I am here for it!!! So excited."

@keletshepile.marengwa nored:

"Listening to sermons in my Maybach."

@sameoldmuzii wrote:

"Christian drill? Cass' versatility has to be studied."

Fans compare Cassper Nyovest's baby mama and alleged fianceé

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest's love life has been in the limelight lately. The rapper is allegedly getting ready to get married to his childhood sweetheart, identified as Pulane, after parting ways with his baby mama Thobeka Majozi.

Social media users caught wind of Cassper Nyovest's alleged new lover and soon-to-be wife, Pulane, who is already charting trends. Some fans feel Cassper should have married his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, while others think Pulane is the best choice.

