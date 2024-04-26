A young woman showed off her lovely and neat living space to social media followers

The 20-year-old lady said she is just a person who is trying to make a better life for herself

The online community reacted to the post, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

A 20-year-old flexed her living space. Images: @Sphiwe Nontethelelo

Source: Facebook

A young woman took to her Facebook account and showed off her nice and neat living space.

Sphiwe Nontethelelo posted pictures of her one room in a Facebook group called Make your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. She said she is just a girl who is trying to make it in life.

"A 20 year old Girl, out here trying to figure out Life."

In one picture, she captured her beautifully made bed. She has a lovely pink rug next to the bed. Her bags were nicely stacked in the corner, and her shoes were put neatly. She also created a place to hand her handbags. One could tell that the girl really put effort into making her place homely.

In another photo, she shows a place she uses as her kitchen. There is nothing much, just the essentials. She has a table where she has her two-plate stove and food. On the floor, she placed some of her vegetables on top of a cupboard since she didn't have a cupboard.

Lady flexes her living space

See the Facebook photos below:

Netizens celebrated with the woman

The online community flocked to her comment section, with many wishing her success in the future and being impressed by her living space.

@Nkosazana Ngubeni shared:

"I pray more blessings to come to you sisi."

@Anna Blake said:

"I'm proud of you mina i'm turning 20 this year and still living with my parents, I don't even have a job."

@Fortue Ndlovu congratulated:

"You doing a great job ."

@LastHope Anele Khumalo was happy:

"Dear stranger I'm proud of you♥️."

@Koki Matime complimented:

"Super clean ."

Young lady asks for advice to make her house more homely

In another story, Briefly News reported about a 23-year-old woman who showed off the home she created for herself and her son.

Lùlãr Čhrišlëë Mõålüđï posted the photos of her place on Facebook. The place is a one room. She captured her made bed and wardrobe. In the sleeping area, she had a soft rug near the bed and at the bottom of the bed, she had chairs and a washing basket. She asked for advice from the online users regarding deco and making her place more homely.

Source: Briefly News