A joyful woman shared the news of her employment with her social media followers

The lady captured a TikTok video of herself in the new working environment, wearing her uniform

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

A woman got a new job after multiple rejections. Images: @nosihlevezi

Source: TikTok

An overjoyed woman took to her TikTok account to share with her followers that she had been employed.

In the video posted by @nosihlevezi, she showed an email from her current employer offering her the opportunity. She also captured her work identification card and some moments when she was in the work environment.

In her caption, the woman thanked God for showing up for her even after her many job applications were rejected in other places.

"It all started with we regret to inform…” 31st January 2024 God came through❤️."

Woman lands a new job

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers congratulated the woman on her new job

The video garnered over 3k likes, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages. Some encouraged her to soar even higher.

@nokwa671 felt hopeful:

"Congratulations darling , God is good indeed. I have seen so many appointment letters namhlanje here on TikTok. ningibuyisela ithemba." ( You are giving me back hope)

@MOTHERQUEEN felt happy:

"Congratulations, not me being happy for people I don't even know posting here@that they got jobs again congrats ."

@SnehFuze loved:

"Congratulations ."

@makheswa93 rejoiced:

"♥️I’m so happy for you."

@tidimalo.m celebrated:

"Love this for you Congratulations girl ♥️."

@kgotlingwato1 manifested:

"Congratulations .. I can’t wait to use this sound ️."

@Lindiwe wrote:

"Congrats mama to many more wins this year."

@MaZikode beamed with pride:

"Siyakubongela mtaka ma." (Congratulations my sister)

