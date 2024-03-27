A woman left South Africans proud after she bought her mother a brand-new Toyota Urban Cruiser

The lady's mom was captured in a TikTok video overcome with emotions over the surprise

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering the women with lovely messages

A woman spoiled her mom with a Toyota Urban Cruiser. Images: @sthoko_mbatha1/ TikTok, @Mykola Sosiukin/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A daughter touched hearts when she spoiled her mother with a brand new Toyota Urban Cruiser.

In the video uploaded by @sthoko_mbatha1, the woman is seen fetching the vehicle at the dealership. She drove it home to present it to her mother. Another part captured the people at home ululating and beaming happily over the ride.

The mother can be seen visibly overcome with emotions. She was in disbelief that her daughter bought her a whip.

According to Roadsafety.co.za, the Toyota Urban Cruiser has a 1.5-litre petrol engine that generates 77 kW power and a 7-inch information touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. A high-quality, integrated reverse camera that makes reversing a pleasure, to name a few.

Woman buys mom a new car

Watch the heartwarming TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were happy for the mother

The video garnered over 21k views, with many online users loving the beautiful moment.

@Mbalenhle Fanele Sib wrote:

"This is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

Zodwa said:

"Congratulations to umama❤️."

@Hlelolwenkosi Dlamini complimented:

"Waze wafana noMa wakho." (You look like your mom)

@Nomfundo Masuku adored:

"Ncoooooh ."

@Sihle Mthethwa loved:

"Syambongela mama,nkulunkulu akwandisele sisi ." (We are happy for your mom. May God bless you)

@samundimande419 celebrated:

"Congratulations to your mom ❤️may God bless you ♥️."

@Zama complimented:

"Waze wenza into enhle sis❤️." (You did something beautiful sis)

Woman makes mom proud after buying car for herself

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young lady who bought a new car and went home to show it off to her mother.

In the clip uploaded by @makaimmy, the lady can be seen driving her new whip to her home to show her mommy. Her brother accompanied her. He was driving his car in front of hers. As they stop, the mother can be seen beaming excitedly, ululating at her daughter's achievement. The proud mother walked around the car, giving it a good look. She also strikes some poses next to it.

Source: Briefly News