A South African woman went viral on TikTok after sharing footage of her collecting her new car

A TikTok video shows her beaming with joy as she poses next to her new VW Polo which was beautifully unveiled

The video inspired many Mzansi netizens who responded with warm congratulatory messages

A woman was overcome with joy when she picked up her new VW Polo car. Image: @palesambeka

Source: TikTok

Few feelings compare to the bliss and excitement that comes with buying a new car.

Woman buys new VW Polo

A Mzansi woman, Palesa (@palesambeka), shared a TikTok video showing the moment she collected her brand-new VW Polo from the dealership.

The footage captured her face beaming with joy and a young happy dance as she stood beside her new ride, unveiled as the black cover was removed.

As if Palesa wasn’t happy enough, she fought back tears as she saw the sleek, silver-grey whip she’d worked so hard for.

Watch the video below:

A black South African woman buying a new car is a moment of immense pride and symbolises achievement and independence.

Mzansi congratulates new car owner

The video garnered many views and comments from inspired netizens who showed Palesa love. Viewers showered her with congratulatory messages and shared how inspired they were by her big girl purchase.

fuzelihle92 replied:

"I’ve never been so happy for someone that I don’t even know I’m so excited. Congratulations sisi When the time is right I the Lord will make it happen. ."

Subsy replied:

"Congrats eyodwa Ibiza ezinye."

mfokamqulusi_za said:

"Umuhle umnikazi wemoto ."

• commented:

"To safe trips Congratulations my darling."

Thando Palesa Gasa responded:

"Another day crying for a stranger on this app❤️. Congratulations sisi."

Sneh Mngwengwe♥️ said:

"Ntombazane usebenzile ❤️❤️❤️congratulations."

hembazulu5 commented:

"Konke kuneskhati sako mtase ngyakbongisa iskhathi sako manje."

Mahlobo❤️ said:

"Congratulations cc unkulunkulu eqhubeke ekubusise❤️."

Source: Briefly News