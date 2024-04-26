The Patriotic Alliance's deputy president and Gauteng Premier candidate Kenny Kunene slammed migrants

He accused pregnant migrant women of bribing nurses to give birth in South African hospitals while South African mothers are unattended to

He demanded that children born from migrants in South Africa must be sent home, and many netizens agreed

Kenny Kunene slammed illegal migrants giving birth in SA.

JOHANNESBURG – The Patriotic Alliance want those born to migrant parents in South Africa to return to their countries of origin.

PA calls for migrant-born kids to leave

The party's deputy president, Kenny Kunene, was responding to a question a community activist posed during an election discussion session in Sandton recently. IOL reported that Kunene accused illegal migrant women of bribing nurses. He claimed they pay nurses R1000 for a bed so they can give birth in South Africa. South African women, on the other hand, sleep on the floor and wait to be attended.

Kunene added that even if the child turned 17 years old, they must be deported as they are not legal migrants. Rise Mzansi's Gauteng Premier candidate Vuyiswa Ramokgopa also grilled the government. She accused illegal migrants of buying IDs at the Department of Home Affairs and noted that the government does not know how many illegal migrants are in South Africa.

Netizens in agreement with the politicians

South Africans on Facebook stood in support of what Ramokgopa and Kunene said about illegal immigrants.

TEEGEE said:

"Indeed, as South Africa, we cannot be forced to look after the children of illegal immigrants. The EFF criminals must be taken to task for encouraging criminals to invade the country."

Kirsten Kulu Paul said:

"What he's implying is that the hospitals and clinics are battling to keep up with servicing the local communities and the illegal immigrants."

Thandeka Thande said:

"SA law says so, too. If your parents are foreigners and you were born in SA, you are not South African."

Jorge Santana said:

"Good idea, but you will never get it right."

Mbhale Mlotshwa said:

"Our country is overloaded."

