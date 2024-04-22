Minister of Police Bheki Cele turned 72 on 22 April 2023 and the African National Congress wished him well

The ruling party posted on X and celebrated his birthday, but many were not in as festive a mood as the ANC

Netizens roasted him and launched scathing criticism against him and his competency in doing his job

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

South Africans were less happy than the ANC on Bheki Cele's birthday. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Although the African National Congress was celebratory on Minister of Police Bheki Cele's birthday, the rest of the country was not feeling festive.

ANC celebrates Bheki Cele's birthday

The ANC posted a birthday wish on its X account, @MYANC. The party wished Cele a long life, strength and good health.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The party hopes that Cele continues serving South Africans diligently and with commitment and dedication. Read the tweet here:

Netizens unhappy on Cele's birthday

Despite the warm words, South Africans aimed at Cele and pointed fingers at him for his work as a police minister.

Karl Van Heerden said:

"We remember all South Africans needlessly killed in the country whose birthday it would have been today because the ANC and Cele prefer to run a mafia state instead of protecting citizens from one of the highest crime rates in the world."

Jonovich Modisekov said:

"He must get his wishes from all criminals he is not dealing with, especially from the ANC."

Khonie said:

"It's his time to retire now. He's long overdue. How old is he?"

Michel George Mollentze said:

"Happy birthday. Now retire, please."

Sindisiwe Mdadane said:

"You're busy with birthday wishes while people are dying daily and criminals are working overtime."

Bheki Cele tells parents to stop hiding their children

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Cele called on parents to stop hiding their children who are involved in crime.

He added that the South African Police Service finds it challenging to fight gang-related crimes when community members protect offenders, especially when they are their children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News