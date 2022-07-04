Former State Security boss Arthur Fraser has been trending on social media and people have been praising him

This follows the criminal complaint he laid against President Cyril Ramaphosa more than a month ago

Fraser accused Ramaphosa of kidnapping, interrogating and paying off robbers at his Phala Phala farm

JOHANNESBURG - Former State Security Boss Arthur Fraser has been on the top of trending lists recently and people have been praising him for his role in exposing the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

This comes on the brink of many South Africans calling for Ramaphosa to step aside from his position as leader of the country.

South Africans are praising Arthur Fraser for exposing President Cyril Ramaphosa and the farmgate scandal. Image: Mike Hutchings/AFP & @Truthte83602973

The hashtag #PhalaPhalaGateFarm has stood firm and has been trending on Twitter since Fraser laid a criminal complaint against the president more than a month ago. Ramaphosa allegedly tried to conceal the theft of millions in foreign currency at his farm in February.

Fraser accused Ramaphosa of kidnapping, interrogating and paying off the suspects. He also added that Ramaphosa allegedly failed to report the crime to the police, according to EWN.

Since the incident, many citizens have lambasted the president for a series of “bad” decisions and political agendas. Here's what netizens had to say about Arthur Fraser and the #PhalaPhalaGateFarm:

@lira12_joy said:

“My suspicion is Arthur Fraser's evidence is watertight. There is no way... Not factional and political NPA.”

@kat_poppy wrote:

“Arthur Fraser changed the political landscape in South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa won’t survive Phalaphalagate. The world is in recession in 2022, investors won't back him up. He is going.”

@NtateSkha added:

“President Ramaphosa's camp looked organised at first, they made the 'RET faction' look like amateurs. But that was until Arthur Fraser's revelations, and man, they are now disorganised. They are all over the place. Ai politics. Unpredictable.”

Cyril Ramaphosa trends on social media, furious people demand that #CyrilRamaphosamustgo

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported social media users are furious with President Cyril Ramaphosa and have taken to the internet to vent their frustration. The hashtag #CyrilRamaphosamustgo has been trending on Sunday with thousands of people sharing their opinions online.

Citizens are becoming increasingly disillusioned with politics and are beginning to lose faith in the country's leaders. Recently, Ramaphosa has come under fire for the Phala Phala farm robbery and now Markikana has come back to haunt him.

Source: Briefly News