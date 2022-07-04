President Cyril Ramaphosa can be held personally liable to pay compensation to the surviving Marikana workers

A judge found that he took part in, planned and endorsed the operation between the Lonmin mine and SAPS

The surviving Marikana workers are seeking millions in compensation and the judgement has been welcomed

JOHANNESBURG - Nearly 10 years after the Marikana massacre, a judgement has been found that will allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to be personally liable for compensation.

Judge Frits van Oosten found that the president took part in, planned and endorsed the cooperation between the Lonmin mine in Marikana and members of the South African Police Service.

A judgement will allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to be liable for the Marikana massacre. Image: J. Countess/Getty Images & Rodger Bosch/AFP

The South Gauteng High Court ruled in favour of the workers seeking compensation against the president and Sibanye Stillwater mine owners. The surviving Marikana workers are seeking millions in compensation, according to The Citizen.

Judge van Oosten found that Ramaphosa had participated in operations that resulted in the deaths, injuries, arrests and detention of the striking mineworkers. The judgement has been welcomed by the lawyer representing the Marikana widows.

Speaking to SABC News, Asenati Tukela said it is an important step forward in the quest for justice and closure. He said for the past 10 years, his clients have been pleading for acknowledgement of the matter. Meanwhile, the lawyer representing the mineworkers, Andries Nkome believes that Ramaphosa should be responsible for the compensation.

South Africans have let out a sigh of relief, with many people saying that justice is finally being served:

@Br_Kg_Mohale said:

“Good news at last.”

@calvinsalvation posted:

“Down with Ramaphosa, down.”

@InkunziUMthiya commented:

“They must take him to the cleaners.”

@ChoshaneHappy added:

“Long overdue, it is now not raining but pouring.”

Makrikana massacre: Miners take President Cyril Ramaphosa to court, SA supports miners

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported survivors of the Marikana Massacre as well as the families of the 44 deceased mineworkers are taking President Cyril Ramaphosa and Sibayne Still Water to court to hold them accountable for the tragedy that struck nine years ago.

At the time of the tragic events, Ramaphosa was a non-executive board member at Lonmin, which is now Sibayne Still Water. Sibayne took over Lonmin seven years after the massacre and acquired their assets for R5 billion, according to News24.

