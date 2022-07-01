Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is being called to apologise to the Helen Suzman Foundation

Several non-governmental organisations released a joint statement saying Motsoaledi crossed a line by adding his name to an attack on the HSF

The NGOs added that it is grossly improper and unconstitutional for the minister to insult and intimidate the HSF

JOHANNESBURG - Several non-governmental organisations have called out Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi for his recent comments about the Helen Suzman Foundation.

Freedom Under Law, Defend Our Democracy Campaign, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Section27, the Socio-Economic Rights Institute and Corruption Watch are demanding that the minister withdraw his statement.

NGOs condemned Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi's attack on the Helen Suzman Foundation. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

This follows Motosoaledi’s decision not to extend the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit. The minister announced his final word on that matter on Tuesday, 28 June, after the HSF filed a court application challenging his decision. SowetanLIVE reported that the NGOs released a joint statement saying Motsoaledi saw fit to lend his name to an attack on civil society organisations.

They feel that, without justification, Motsoaledi issued the most outrageous public statement vilifying the HSF. The NGOs added that the minister called its integrity and patriotism into question, accusing it of racism and treachery.

It added that the HSF’s case is not that Zimbabweans are entitled to remain here. It is merely submitting that there was no adequate consultation with interested parties before this radical decision was taken.

The NGOs also added that it would be wrong to express any opinion on the merits of the HSF case. According to the Daily Maverick, the NGOs added that it is grossly improper and unconstitutional for the minister to insult, threaten and attempt to intimidate the HSF.

South Africans stand by Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi's comments:

@TshepoMotlouts6 said:

“Attack like really, who attacks who?? Helen Suzaman started everything, the minister is doing his job to keep South Africa safe, unlike Ba Bangwe.”

@QAubrey wrote:

“Helen Suzman are not better and they are not representing South Africa, the people have spoken and the minister has listened to the voters.”

@ngcezu_elmon posted:

“He should never apologise, we are fully behind Dr Motsoaledi as a country.”

@CrunchyVine added:

“Few human rights seem to remain like safety, electricity, security, prosperity?!”

Home Affairs plans to defend decision to get rid of Zim Exemption Permit against the Helen Suzman Foundation

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi called out the Helen Suzman Foundation for taking legal action against his decision not to extend the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit.

The permit, which ended in December last year, will not be extended, and those who hold one will be given a 12-month grace period to either apply for another or leave the country. Motsoaledi said his department would vigorously defend the lawful decision and that his door is always open for constructive engagement.

