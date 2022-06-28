The Minister of Home Affairs plans to defend the departments decision to not extend the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi hopes sense will prevail and the Helen Suzman Foundation will opt for engagement

The Home affairs Department also suggested that HSF should assist affected Zimbabweans in applying for permits

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has called out the Helen Suzman Foundation for taking legal action against his decision not to extend the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit.

The permit, which ended in December last year, will not be extended, and those who hold one will be given a 12-month grace period to either apply for another or leave the country.

Home Affairs plans to defend its decision to get rid of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit. Image: Denzil Maragele/ Foto24

Source: Getty Images

Motsoaledi said his department would vigorously defend the lawful decision and that his door is always open for constructive engagement. The department released a statement that said the minister hopes sense will prevail and the HSF will opt for engagement, TimesLIVE reported.

The department said the spurious court action would only lead to further tensions between citizens and foreign nationals. Home affairs also suggested that HSF should assist affected Zimbabweans in applying for permits or other visas in the Immigration Act.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to News24, the foundation said those who have observed the country's laws to live and work under the ZEP could not have such permits terminated without fair process, good reason, and a meaningful opportunity to regularise their status.

Many South Africans have praised the minister for standing firm in his beliefs:

Sibongile Nameng said:

"The only minister working for his salary."

Botiane Mosia posted:

"The only minister who listens to people who voted for our corrupt ruling party. I wish you were able to contest the presidential election."

Hlengiwe Maphumulo wrote:

"Motsoaledi is the only patriotic minister."

Pholoso Mtswege commented:

"He is the only leader we want in this country."

High court throws out urgent application to stop SA government from scrapping Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the High Court sitting in Tshwane recently dismissed an application by civil society groups that sought to ensure the South African government does not go ahead with its plan to get rid of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP).

At the time, the Pretoria High Court stated that the application brought forward was not urgent enough for the court to hear out the matter. Aaron Motsaledi, the Minister of Home Affairs who applied to have the matter struck off the roll, was pleased that the High Court sided with him and the department, according to SABC News.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News