An urgent application made to the High Court in Pretoria by civil rights groups has been struck off the roll

The application sought to get the South African government to stop its plan to phase out the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

The Minister of Home Affairs says the decision made by the High Court has been welcomed by him and his department

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court sitting in Tshwane recently dismissed an application by civil society groups that sought to ensure the South African government does not go ahead with its plan to get rid of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP).

At the time, the Pretoria High Court stated that the application brought forward was not urgent enough for the court to hear out the matter.

Minister of Homes Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi says scrapping the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will allow permit holders to apply for permits they couldn't apply for before. Image: Albin Lohr-Jones

Aaron Motsaledi, the Minister of Home Affairs who applied to have the matter stuck off the, was pleased that the High Court sided with him and the department, according to SABC News.

The two groups applied to the High Court to ask that the Department of Home Affairs does not move forward with its plan to scrap the permits.

The department planned to give permit holders a year to apply for other permits that will allow them to stay in the country legally.

Motsoaledi says getting rid of the ZEP will benefit some permit holders

Motsoaledi says ending theh ZEP will be beneficial to people because they will now be able to apply for permits they couldn't before that would allow them to stay in South Africa, according to EWN.

"The problem with this Zimbabwean special permit is that one of the conditions is that you don't qualify for any other benefits, so it will help them when we stop this because we'll remove the special conditions," said Motsoaledi.

South Africans also welcome the judgement

Heading online, South Africans stated that they were not opposed to the High Court's dismissal of the urgent application. Here are a few comments:

@wesselsptelkoms said:

"Yes, send them home never to come back."

@Iam_ZwelethuM said:

"The judgement is welcomed danko siyabonga."

@ramz_tebogo said:

"We welcome the judgement too."

@TraceyleeG6 said:

"Give those living here more than 10 years residency. Assess new applications and change criteria of the Asylum permits (Proof of Study etc). That way it's fair for everyone. Illegal immigrants to be sent back. Close borders for 5 years to stabilise SA. After 5 years assess again."

