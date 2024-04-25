The late comedian, MC and DJ Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse was remembered during a musical tribute night

Friends, family and colleagues of the late Mashata hailed him as a man of peace who had a heart of gold

Mashata, also widely known as Msindo, was killed in a hail of bullets on Sunday morning in Pretoria

Many loved ones gathered to pay tribute to slain DJ and MC Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse. Mashata's peaceful and loving nature is forever embedded in people's minds and hearts as they spoke fondly of him during the service.

Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse was hailed as a peaceful man during a musical tribute night. Image: @Mashata

Mashata's family and friends pay their tributes

Friends, family and colleagues of the late Mashata gathered at the Emperor's Palace in Kempton Park on Wednesday night, 24 April.

Friends, family and colleagues of the late Mashata gathered at the Emperor's Palace in Kempton Park on Wednesday night, 24 April.

According to City Press, they hailed him as a man of peace who had a heart of gold.

Mashata did not deserve to die in such a brutal manner - says friend

Speaking at the event, one of the people who saw Mashata as more than just a friend, Duncan Mnisi, said Mashata introduced him to music and also showed him the ropes.

He said their friendship went beyond just being fellow DJs; but he was also someone who gave him advice about many things.

Mnisi is saddened that Mashata, who was 46 when he died, was taken out in such a manner.

"We are all saddened by his passing, we don’t think he deserved to die that way. It was brutal. I don’t think whoever did this knew what they were doing."

Mashata, also widely known as Msindo, was killed in a hail of bullets on Sunday morning in Pretoria. He had just left a gig at Epozini Lifestyle located in Soshanguve.

