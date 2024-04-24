A Mpumalanga man stabbed his wife and children and left them for dead in their Mataffin home near Mbombela

The wife, Fisiwe Msane, succumbed to her injuries, however, the children survived and were rushed to a hospital

Police urged the public to provide any information on the whereabouts of the alleged culprit, Mandla Sibiya

Two children, aged 14 and 4, are recovering in hospital after their father attacked their family with a knife, killing their mom and leaving them injured.

Mandla Sibiya reportedly stabbed his wife, Fisiwe Msane-Sibiya and children in their home in Mataffin, Mbombela, on 22 April 2024.

According to SowetanLIVE, Sibiya locked his family in before fleeing the scene. A neighbour told the publication that the 14-year-old child called for help. Upon the neighbour's arrival, they found the children lying on the floor next to their mother.

Mpumalanga police said they were investigating a count of murder and two of attempted murder. Colonel Donald Mdhluli also told SABC News that they were seeking assistance from the public to track down Sibiya.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens were heartbroken by the news of the attack.

Leonard Nyandoro Muzunze said:

“We live in a cruel world. May their souls RIP.”

Bob Bob commented:

“Mandla boi, u, disappointed me I didn't know u could do such cruel thing.”

Ek's Julle Grootman added:

“And they are here today telling us about the children's ordeal while they failed to provide help and apprehend the murderer. Useless neighbours.”

Agustin Sisco Dlamini added:

“This is ”

Calvin Chance asked:

“What did she do?”

