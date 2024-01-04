A Limpopo man got into an argument with his wife, and the argument turned deadly

The man allegedly stabbed his wife to death and left her in her blood

The police arrested him on the spot, and the South African Police Service’s Limpopo Commissioner condemned the brutality of the crime

Lt General Thembi Hadebe condemned the murder of a woman by her husband.

An argument between two lovers ended horribly when the husband killed his wife two days into the new year. The South African Police Service strongly condemned the violent act against a woman after the suspect was arrested.

Man kills his woman with a sharp object

According to SAPS, a 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in Vuwani in Limpopo on 2 January. The police reported that the pair got into a heated argument. The suspect then left and fetched a sharp object. He then lunged at his wife and stabbed her once, leaving a gaping wound from which she died.

The police were called to the scene by community members, and they arrived at 2 am. When the cops arrived, they could see that the woman was lying in a pool of blood. The suspect was not allowed to escape and was arrested on the scene. He is due to appear before the Vuwani Magistrate’s Court.

LT General Hadebe condemns GBV

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe strongly condemned the gender-based violence.

“Domestic violence is a serious issue, and SAPS urges individuals facing such situations to seek psycho-social support from professionals or support organisations. We also emphasise the importance of community members reporting any signs of domestic abuse or violence property to law enforcement authorities.”

