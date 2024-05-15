A man linked to the rape and robbery of an e-hailing passenger is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court

The 24-year-old was part of a duo that attacked the 21-year-old woman after taking the ride she requested on inDrive

It is unclear whether the suspect in custody was the driver or the armed assailant that appeared from the car's boot

One of two men allegedly involved in the rape and robbery of an e-hailing passenger is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on 15 May 2024.

Assailant appeared from the car's boot

The 24-year-old was facing rape and robbery charges for allegedly attacking the 21-year-old victim with his accomplice. According to @womenforchange5 on X, the woman had requested a ride on the inDrive APP on 10 May 2024.

While the car was travelling to her destination, an armed man appeared from the boot. He demanded that she hand over her belongings before assaulting the victim and dropping her off on the side of the road.

According to a report by TimesLIVE, the 21-year-old was robbed of a laptop, work scanner, cellphone, and headphones.

While the police reportedly confirmed that one of the culprits was in custody, they didn’t divulge whether it was the driver or the man in the boot. InDrive Africa has reportedly banned the driver linked to the alleged crime.

Netizens angered by the prevalence of e-hailing assaults

Many social media users were frustrated by the incident and wondered what action could be taken to curb such from reoccurring.

@ebedarp said:

“It was Bolt now it's inDrive. It happens in taxis too. What a time to be alive as a woman in South Africa.”

@Nokwazi_q added:

“This is so infuriating. Honestly, I feel like these cases won’t end until the government steps in. Because we can’t keep reporting these and they turn a blind eye. I don’t know if they will actually step in when women start getting killed”

@IAmShahieda wondered:

“So now, when these drivers fetch you, you must do a pre-trip inspection: pop the boot, check tyres & spare wheel, look for dents & scratches.”

@MashishiThamie commented:

“InDrive and Bolt need more women drivers; this is seriously nonsense......so we can't trust these services with our mothers, sisters and daughters???”

@Morwakgadi59100 thought:

“I think these people commit these crimes knowing they spend only 1 year in prison. Especially those who kill their partners.”

