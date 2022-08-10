Seven of the Krugersdorp suspects appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court and were charged with rape and robbery

The seven men are part of the 81 who are accused of allegedly gang-raping eight women near an old mining site

Several political parties and community members rallied outside the courthouse in Krugersdorp to show their support

JOHANNESBURG – Some Krugersdorp suspects appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court in the west of Johannesburg. They were charged with several counts of rape and robbery with aggravated circumstances on Wednesday, 10 August.

The Krugersdorp suspects have been charged with rape and robbery. Image: Stock image & Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

The seven men are part of the 81 who are accused of allegedly gang-raping eight women who were filming a music video near an old mining site. According to eNCA, the horrific incidents sparked protests in several areas calling for “zama zamas” to be arrested.

The accused also face charges of being in the country illegally. Scores of people gathered outside the court, including members of several political parties.

Speaking to SABC News, the Economic Freedom Fighters said the investigation process has been taking too long.

“We need justice at the end of the day. These women are still traumatised and having to see this through every week with nothing happening is really frustrating,” said a member of the party.

South Africans react to the suspects being formally charged:

@Marupin82983629 said:

“Those rapists must also be charged with murder.”

@dumisani668 commented:

“Only seven.”

@pappegaaikoors posted:

Seven of the 11 to 30 million illegal undocumented foreigners who have entered South Africa illegal crossing borders, harbours, and airports under the watchful eye of the ANC Gov, Police and Police Min Bheki Cele, Home Affairs, South Africa military and customs.”

@HonourableMembr added:

“It comes back to the government because some of these guys are repeat offenders.”

Kagiso shutdown: Residents break into homes of alleged zama zamas in spate of vigilantism

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a protest in Kagiso turned violent on Thursday as angry residents broke into the homes of suspected illegal miners and assaulted them.

Frustrated with the high crime levels and disillusioned by the lack of police support, residents took to the streets to apprehend suspected illegal miners.

Source: Briefly News