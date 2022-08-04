Residents in Mogale City are shutting down the community in response to the brutal gang rape of eight women, allegedly by illegal miners

The community members also believe that government and police are failing to respond to their safety and economic concerns

The community says it plans to close the mining holes with or without the help of police, and are threatening to destroy informal settlements near the mines as well

KRUGERSDORP - Mogale City residents are shutting down the community in response to the brutal gang rape of eight women, allegedly by illegal miners last week. The irate community believes the "zama-zamas" are taking over and they are frustrated.

Mogale City residents shut down the community to deal with illegal mining. Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Source: Getty Images

Residents who were interviewed by SABC News say illegal acts are plaguing the area.

“This is not the first incident, to be honest. These people are celebrities, that’s why this is here. Every day there are cases that are running through and is it the most scariest thing ever to live under these circumstances,” one disturbed resident said.

The community also believes that the government and police are failing to respond to their concerns. Police arrested 81 undocumented suspects, who are due to appear in court on Wednesday, 10 August.

A call for others to join the shutdown on Thursday, 4 August has been made, and residents plan to end the crime in the area.

In a flyer that was seen by the Mail & Guardian, the community says it plans to close the mining access routes, with or without support from the police. It also reads that the informal settlements near the mines will also be destroyed. The flyer adds that there is no space for crime in the city.

South Africans react to the Mogale City shutdown:

@sipho_siphobots said:

“The revolution is upon us.”

@MargaretLedwab1 wrote:

“The officials of the government know about those zama zamas and they also benefit.”

@Akhona_PQ commented:

“Oh, are these arrests happening because it has made it on the news? But in the past years when residents were complaining about zama zamas, the police were saying they can’t do anything even when children and women next to WV, Toekies and Mogale J were being raped and killed.”

@bonolie_ added:

“Mogale City went all-out chile! All the entrances are closed.”

