Police Minister Bheki Cele has angered South Africans with his remarks on the victims who were gang raped in Krugersdorp recently

Cele said one of the women was "lucky" to have been raped by one man since the others were sexually violated by numerous

The police minister has faced harsh criticisms for the comments, with most people outraged and calling for him to be fired

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has come under fire for his comments on the heinous rapes of eight women that shocked the nation on Friday, 29 July. Most of the women were gang raped while shooting a music video in Krugersdorp, and the minister raised eyebrows with his remarks.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has angered the nation with his comments on the Krugersdorp victims. Image: Foto24

Source: Getty Images

In the video clip, which has since gone viral on social media, Cele said the woman who one man raped was “lucky” as numerous men violated the others.

“One woman was raped by 10 different men. The other one by eight, the other one by six, the other one by four, three. The one 19-year-old was lucky, if it is lucky, raped by one man,” the minister said.

The police minister has faced harsh criticisms for the comments, with most people outraged. TimesLIVE asked for clarity on the statement, and the police minister’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba declined to comment. Calls for the minister to be sacked are growing.

South Africans took to social media to lambast the minister:

@chaudz08 said:

“The way in which he relays the story is also disturbing in my view.”

@strop_kay wrote:

“The sad part is in SA you are lucky not to be rapped. Higher chance of women being raped than finding full time work. Except he doesn’t seem sad about it at all.”

@lanicoetzee_19 posted:

“It’s like he is talking about a bumper bashing. This is a horrific crime that has traumatized every victim and will affect them and their loved ones for a very long time. Why is he not furiously screaming about it? Not political enough for him?”

@EssayAdam posted:

“If you listen to our Police Minister here you’d almost think that those committing the rape were the victims, not the perpetrators.”

Bheki Cele says Krugersdorp victims need space to process trauma after their addresses were leaked online

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Police Minister Bheki Cele has pleaded with South Africans, particularly the media, to give the eight women who were gang raped in Krugersdorp time and space to process their trauma.

Cele was able to meet with some of the victims and their families at Alexandra Police Station on Sunday, 31 July.

Source: Briefly News