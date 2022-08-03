Police in Gauteng are continuing multi-disciplinary operations to crack down on miners in Krugersdorp who are operating illegally

Police destroyed informal structures, seized mining equipment worth R2.5 million and arrested more than 40 suspected illegal miners

Spokesperson for the Hawks Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said one suspect was fatally wounded during the multi-disciplinary operation

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Police are cracking down on illegal miners in Krugersdorp where their informal structures were burnt down, and equipment worth millions was seized. Over 40 people were arrested during the multi-disciplinary operation.

Gauteng police are continuing operations to crack down on illegal miners in Krugersdorp. Image: Alon Sky

Source: Getty Images

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Elias Mawela said the investigation had hampered the operational point of the illegal miners. During an interview with eNCA, he said the operation had disrupted them, and it would take them some time to re-establish themselves.

“Some of the people rented places where they are sleeping. We’ve got addresses and sent in teams to those addresses. We hope that we are going to find them there,” Mawela said.

He added that about 11 of them were caught red-handed and used the tunnels they created, which stretches at least 10kms, to escape.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Spokesperson for the Hawks Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said one suspect was fatally wounded during the operation. According to IOL, the suspects include foreign nationals who are being investigated for their status in the country.

South Africans believe the Zama Zamas are being protected by politicians:

@sekgari said:

“That is the trend of crime in SA. The ANC cadres are behind all these crime syndicates. The ANC is the biggest crime syndicate in SA.”

@AlettaPutso wrote:

“That’s why police don’t attend to these issues.”

@OneNation70290 wrote:

“We need the names of those guilty politicians.”

@deoman added:

“Then we must take the fight to these b****y politicians.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele heads back to Krugersdorp, police arrest over 40 illegal miners

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Minister of Police Bheki Cele has returned to Krugersdorp after eight women were gang raped by a group of illegal miners in West Village last week.

Cele returned to the area accompanied by police officers, tactical response teams, a K-9 unit, the Hawks, and private security guards to locate the illegal miners.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News