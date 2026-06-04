KZN MEC Siboniso Duma condemns attacks on e-hailing drivers
KWAZULU-NATAL— The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has assigned an investigation team to a shooting incident involving a taxi association's security guards in KwaNdengezi.
According to the Department, MEC Siboniso Duma confirmed that the department’s Public Regulatory Entity and Operation Shanela are working with police to probe the attack on an e-hailing driver. The Department stated that Duma received distressed calls and a video of the incident from the KZN e-Hailing Council leadership. The footage shows security guards, allegedly hired by the KwaNdengezi Taxi Association, brandishing firearms and ordering the driver to drop off female passengers. Duma condemned the harassment of the passengers and the violence against the driver.
View the video here:
KZN department coordinates multi-agency probe
Duma stated that the department wants ballistic experts to conduct examinations of cartridges found at the scene. This follows allegations that the armed guards fired shots at the e-hailing vehicle’s tyres, which caused the driver to lose control and collide with another car. The department has also called on the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority to investigate the security firm. PSiRA will check the guards for possible violations of the Private Security Industry Regulation Act. Duma emphasised that the government will work alongside the South African Police Service and Metro Police to ensure accountability.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za