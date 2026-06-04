KWAZULU-NATAL— The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has assigned an investigation team to a shooting incident involving a taxi association's security guards in KwaNdengezi.

Siboniso Duma slammed the attack on an e-hailing driver. Image: KZN Department of Transport

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According to the Department, MEC Siboniso Duma confirmed that the department’s Public Regulatory Entity and Operation Shanela are working with police to probe the attack on an e-hailing driver. The Department stated that Duma received distressed calls and a video of the incident from the KZN e-Hailing Council leadership. The footage shows security guards, allegedly hired by the KwaNdengezi Taxi Association, brandishing firearms and ordering the driver to drop off female passengers. Duma condemned the harassment of the passengers and the violence against the driver.

View the video here:

KZN department coordinates multi-agency probe

Duma stated that the department wants ballistic experts to conduct examinations of cartridges found at the scene. This follows allegations that the armed guards fired shots at the e-hailing vehicle’s tyres, which caused the driver to lose control and collide with another car. The department has also called on the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority to investigate the security firm. PSiRA will check the guards for possible violations of the Private Security Industry Regulation Act. Duma emphasised that the government will work alongside the South African Police Service and Metro Police to ensure accountability.

Source: Briefly News