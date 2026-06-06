A Chinese man currently living in South Africa shared a clip of a Spur restaurant birthday celebration

The moment caught him off guard because birthday celebrations in restaurants may not be such a common sight from where he is from

South Africans were delighted, with many welcoming him and telling him to come back on his own birthday

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A man from China witnessing a birthday celebration in Spur. Images: @userguodaxia

Source: TikTok

A Chinese man living in South Africa gave Mzansi something to smile about when he pulled out his phone at a Spur restaurant on 26 May 2026 and started recording. It was clear that he hadn't seen anything quite like what was unfolding in front of him. The Spur staff had gathered around a table, singing, clapping and dancing to celebrate a customer's birthday.

He shared the clip without saying too much, letting the scene do the talking. The energy in the video was exactly what anyone who has ever been to a Spur on their birthday would recognise immediately. Families cheering, staff fully committed to the performance, and a birthday person clearly loving every second of it.

Why it caught him off guard

In China, restaurants are busy, lively places, but a spontaneous staff performance for a customer's birthday isn't part of the dining experience. Public celebrations of that kind simply aren't the norm. So watching an entire Spur team drop everything to sing and dance around a table was something new for him.

South Africa's culture is built differently. The concept of Ubuntu, the idea that a person is a person through other people, runs through everyday life here in ways that often surprise people from other parts of the world.

Warmth, noise, communal celebration and a genuine interest in the people around you are just part of how South Africans move through the world. A Spur birthday song is a small but very real example of that.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi welcomes the reaction

South Africans were proud and warm when they saw the video on his TikTok page:

@Alex said:

"Amazing how we all know where it is in just a few seconds 😂😂 love it."

@mimiejane127 wrote:

"Next time tell them it's your birthday, they'll come sing for you 😂👌"

@💎C.C💜🛩 said:

"Even as an adult, still love this 💞"

@BJones wrote:

"No stiffness when it comes to South Africa ❤️ We are a happy lot, warm and friendly. Staring at no one, just jolly. Enjoy your stay here."

@🌺Candice🌺 said:

"You are in South Africa? Welcome ☺️"

@Anusha Inthar explained:

"Ahh, you are at the Spur; it must be someone's birthday so the staff will sing happy birthday for whoever is the birthday girl or boy."

An Asian man in Spur. Images: @userguodaxia

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News