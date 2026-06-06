“We Are a Happy Lot”: Asian Man Amazed With Spur Birthday Celebrations in SA
- A Chinese man currently living in South Africa shared a clip of a Spur restaurant birthday celebration
- The moment caught him off guard because birthday celebrations in restaurants may not be such a common sight from where he is from
- South Africans were delighted, with many welcoming him and telling him to come back on his own birthday
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A Chinese man living in South Africa gave Mzansi something to smile about when he pulled out his phone at a Spur restaurant on 26 May 2026 and started recording. It was clear that he hadn't seen anything quite like what was unfolding in front of him. The Spur staff had gathered around a table, singing, clapping and dancing to celebrate a customer's birthday.
He shared the clip without saying too much, letting the scene do the talking. The energy in the video was exactly what anyone who has ever been to a Spur on their birthday would recognise immediately. Families cheering, staff fully committed to the performance, and a birthday person clearly loving every second of it.
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Why it caught him off guard
In China, restaurants are busy, lively places, but a spontaneous staff performance for a customer's birthday isn't part of the dining experience. Public celebrations of that kind simply aren't the norm. So watching an entire Spur team drop everything to sing and dance around a table was something new for him.
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South Africa's culture is built differently. The concept of Ubuntu, the idea that a person is a person through other people, runs through everyday life here in ways that often surprise people from other parts of the world.
Warmth, noise, communal celebration and a genuine interest in the people around you are just part of how South Africans move through the world. A Spur birthday song is a small but very real example of that.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
Mzansi welcomes the reaction
South Africans were proud and warm when they saw the video on his TikTok page:
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@Alex said:
"Amazing how we all know where it is in just a few seconds 😂😂 love it."
@mimiejane127 wrote:
"Next time tell them it's your birthday, they'll come sing for you 😂👌"
@💎C.C💜🛩 said:
"Even as an adult, still love this 💞"
@BJones wrote:
"No stiffness when it comes to South Africa ❤️ We are a happy lot, warm and friendly. Staring at no one, just jolly. Enjoy your stay here."
@🌺Candice🌺 said:
"You are in South Africa? Welcome ☺️"
@Anusha Inthar explained:
"Ahh, you are at the Spur; it must be someone's birthday so the staff will sing happy birthday for whoever is the birthday girl or boy."
More on Asians and SA
- Briefly News recently reported that Thailand has cut its visa-free window for South African travellers following a crackdown on overstays.
- A Chinese man ordered at a McDonald's drive-through in an African language and the employee's reaction said everything about how unexpected it was.
- Cheslin Kolbe wrapped up his time in Japan with an emotional farewell before heading home to South Africa.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za