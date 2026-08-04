eNCA South African Morning presenter Dan Moyane received a heartfelt on-air birthday surprise at the Johannesburg studio on 3 August

His colleague Masego delivered a warm tribute, praising Moyane as the most humble and supportive person she has ever met

Mzansi flooded social media with birthday messages for Bra Dan, with fans moved to tears by the touching on-screen moment

Masego surprised him with a heartfelt on-air birthday tribute. Image: eNCA news

Source: Facebook

Veteran journalist and eNCA presenter Dan Moyane got more than he bargained for during a live broadcast on 3 August, when his colleague Masego surprised him with a heartfelt on-air birthday tribute, and South Africa could not get enough of it.

The sweet moment unfolded at the eNCA Johannesburg studio, where the two were seated in armchairs in a panel-style interview setting. Masego turned the spotlight firmly onto the man who famously shies away from it.

What Masego said about Bra Dan

Masego held nothing back in her tribute, describing Moyane as the most humble person she has ever encountered. She said during the show:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"The most humble man I know, the most humble man I have ever met, the most supportive, whether it's about your life, your profession, whether it's about religion, culture, what you're going through at home. Please don't ever let go of that part of you: the humility, how humble you are, how much fun you like to have, and how much you love Christ. We love you here on the South African Morning Bird, and happy birthday."

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi reacts to Bra Dan's birthday surprise

The clip quickly spread on social media, with fans deeply moved by how visibly touched Moyane was during the tribute. Many zeroed in on a moment where he appeared to address Masego by name, clearly caught off guard by the public gesture.

Makgaemartha said:

"I was watching; he was touched, oh Bra Dan. ❤"

Simply_norm wrote:

"Usually those who don't like to be put in the spotlight are those who truly deserve to be in the spotlight. Happy birthday to Mr Moyane. What a legend. 👏🙌"

Dumisanimabunda769 commented:

"He just reminded me of the late Vuyo Mbuli. 🥹 May his soul continue to rest in peace. Happy birthday, Tatana Moyane. Gentlemen, your calibre is very scarce and far away."

Bongiwezwane shared:

"One of my absolute favourite humans. Humility and love personified. Love you long time, Bra Dan Moyane. Thank you for being such a kind-hearted father. We love you. ❤️"

Nolits wrote:

"Ohhhhh Masego, this made me cry. Happy Birthday Bra Dan, the whole country honours you…Thank you, Sir."

Abigailvisagie added a personal touch:

"Happy Birthday Bra Dan! Thank you for always answering my calls! ❤️"

3 Other Briefly News stories about birthdays

An 18-year-old Parklands College matric learner received her first race car from her parents for her birthday, kickstarting her career in racing.

A young South African boy received a PlayStation 5 from his father at his birthday celebration, filmed at their home.

A South African church celebrated a 103-year-old congregation member with a surprise that left everyone stunned.

Source: Briefly News