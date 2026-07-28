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"I Almost Cried": Young Boy's Emotional Reaction to Birthday Gift From Dad Leaves Many Smiling
Family and Relationships

"I Almost Cried": Young Boy's Emotional Reaction to Birthday Gift From Dad Leaves Many Smiling

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • A young South African boy received a PlayStation 5 from his father at his birthday celebration, filmed at their home
  • The boy's raw emotional reaction left viewers across social media reaching for tissues
  • The father-son moment captured on TikTok quickly drew thousands of comments from people deeply moved by the clip

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A post.
A woman who showed an emotional father-son moment on her TikTok page. Images: @sandysandzmbesi
Source: TikTok

A young boy's birthday surprise turned into one of the most emotional moments on South African social media this week. TikTok user @sandysandzmbesi posted the heartwarming clip with the caption "Thank you daddy," and it quickly resonated with thousands of viewers.

The video, filmed indoors at what appears to be a home birthday celebration complete with balloons and decorations, shows the boy receiving a large wrapped gift from his father. As he tears through the paper, the room fills with cheering. The moment he realises what is inside stops him in his tracks.

Rather than immediately opening the box, the boy, who appears to be around 10 years old, turns to his father. He walks over and wraps his arms around him, visibly overcome with emotion. His dad holds him close, patting his back and eventually lifting him up as the cheering around them grows.

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A gift worth the reaction

A PlayStation 5 is no small gesture. In South Africa, a brand-new unit retails for between R11,500 and over R21,000 depending on the model, while second-hand units typically sell for between R5,500 and R10,000. For a child to receive one as a birthday gift made the moment feel all the more significant to those watching.

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After the embrace, the boy composes himself, carefully carries the box to the TV cabinet, and the two share another quiet moment together, father and son, away from the noise of the celebration.

Mzansi loves the touching clip

The video on the woman's TikTok page drew nearly 1,000 comments, with South Africans clearly moved by what they saw:

@Stanzah_white said:

"I almost cried, but then I remembered that I am a gangster."

@Rev CD Zwane shared:

"Dads who wanted to be Dads. Sons who are raised right ✌🥰"

@shornkhumalo added:

"Dads who were ready 😊"

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See the beautiful moment below:

More on birthday moments

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

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