Actor Thomas Gumede shared a heartwarming video with his lookalike son on a golf course, both rocking matching Bafana Bafana jerseys

The father-son duo were filmed in a golf cart, with the young boy revealing it was his first time on the course with his own clubs

Mzansi flooded the comments, stunned by just how much the young footballer resembles his famous dad

Thomas Gumede bonded with his son in a sweet video. Image: thomasgumede

Source: Instagram

Thomas Gumede and his son have Mzansi doing a double take after a video of the two went viral on X. The clip, posted by @VillageGuluva on Friday, 24 July 2026, shows the actor and his young boy seated in a golf cart on a course, both dressed head to toe in South African national football team jerseys.

The mood in the video is warm and playful, with the pair chatting away in matching Bafana Bafana kit. The boy, who plays football at Tshiama Academy, revealed during the clip that it was his first time on a golf course with his own set of clubs. When his dad joked about which clubs to use, the youngster cheekily replied that he wanted to borrow his daddy's set to "get some good ones" — before being quickly shut down.

Thomas Gumede bonds with his son on golf course

Gumede is known for being open about his close relationship with his son, regularly featuring the boy on his official Instagram account. The golf outing clearly continued that tradition, giving fans a candid and joyful peek into their bond away from the cameras.

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The resemblance between father and son had the comment section in a frenzy, with many pointing out shared features right down to matching gap teeth and eyes. The internet had a field day.

Watch the father-son moment that broke the internet:

See the viral golf course video below:

Mzansi reacts to video of Thomas Gumede and son

The post sparked a wave of reactions from fans who could not get over the uncanny resemblance:

@VillageGuluva wrote:

"ctrl C and ctrl V kinda setup."

@AmoNtombi declared:

"No DNA needed"

@Melo_Malebo shared:

"They have the same teeth"

@TumiMashabela said:

"His gap is double. He takes after mommy and daddy🥰🫠"

@MoreTwoLyf shared:

"Wait, both parents have a gap, and those small eyes. This child literally looks like both parents equally; this is crazy😭"

@Mveliso_Gade:

"The boy looks like one Xhosa female actor I know, or my eyes are deceiving me?"

Mzansi reacted to the resemblance between Thomas Gumede and his son. Image: thomasgumede

Source: Instagram

Zola Nombona shares insights on married life with Thomas Gumede

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Zola Nombona opened up about her private family journey with her husband Thomas Gumede.

She highlighted the role of shared professional experiences in sustaining partnerships.

Source: Briefly News