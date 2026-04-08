A TikTok video featuring a man claiming to sell newly released Bafana Bafana jerseys has sparked a heated online debate

The situation comes amid growing concerns about counterfeit kits and official merchandise in South Africa

Fans flooded social media with mixed reactions, questioning authenticity, while others downplayed the issue

A man from China, identified only as Leo, has sparked widespread debate on social media after claiming he is selling original new Bafana Bafana jerseys.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, alongside the Bafana Bafana players, in the new Adidas jerseys. Image:@siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

The man, who is trending on TikTok, made the claims against the backdrop of Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie recently defending himself from football fans who accused him of wearing a fake Bafana Bafana kit on X. Viral clips show Leo displaying the jerseys and promoting them for sale, leaving many football fans questioning their authenticity and raising concerns about intellectual property rights.

Fans are divided over the authenticity of the jerseys

Fans reacted to the video with mixed opinions:

@hodmudau:

"To help minimise this, people should buy from authentic shops. That means buying straight from Adidas and Totalsports. People who buy from Studio 88 are more like those who buy from Small Street in Joburg."

@Isapokwe:

"Okwavelela thina siyi South Africa, angikufuseli amanye amazwe. What do you even mean? This jersey has just been released a few weeks ago, and already they have manufactured V2 (fake)."

@lesmakhen:

"Counterfeit goods and clothing are an international problem. We need to stop buying counterfeit products, whether Gucci, LV, or sports brands like Adidas or Nike."

@Germa12949490:

"Lol, you guys think the jerseys are made locally?"

@djstago:

"When supply meets demand."

@TT7600429925832:

"Where do you all think Adidas manufactures their merch?"

@ZLloyd1187:

"Just wear the colours, fake or original."

@abutipiano:

"Loose arms = fake."

Watch the video below:

New Bafana Bafana kits launched

The new Bafana Bafana jerseys were launched in March 2026 ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which will kick off in July across Mexico, Canada, and the USA. Adidas has replaced Le Coq Sportif as the national team’s kit supplier.

The kits feature the traditional yellow and green colours. During the media release, Adidas and SAFA stated:

"Drawing inspiration from the unforgettable 2010 jersey, a symbol of pride during a defining moment for South African football, the new design honours that legacy while stepping confidently into a new era.

See the post below on Instagram:

"Most notably, the updated design pays tribute to South Africa’s 12 official languages, a powerful reflection of the nation’s diversity, unity, and shared love for football.

"The subtle graphic elements woven into the fabric symbolise the many voices that rise together in stadiums across the country and around the world."

Bafana Bafana played against Panama in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image:@bafanabafana

Source: Facebook

Bafana Bafana will be hosted by Mexico in July in a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener.

Mama Joy addresses the previous World Cup funding

Briefly News earlier reported that Mama Joy addressed the issue of the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket she's having with Gayton McKenzie.

Mama Joy went on an interview to confirm how she had earlier funded her trips to the previous World Cups she attended in support of South Africa.

Source: Briefly News