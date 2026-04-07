A group of makotis shared their Easter lunch duties in a heartwarming TikTok video that went viral

Many people felt that the video celebrated healthy marriages and supportive female camaraderie

Adorable comments from viewers highlighted appreciation for the makotis' energy and shared experiences

Makotis with lovable energy shared their duties with viewers. Images: @litha190

Source: TikTok

A group of makotis got together to share their duties for what appeared to be an Easter lunch at their church. The viral video warmed the hearts of many social media users.

One of the makotis, Litha, uploaded the clip to her TikTok account over the Easter weekend, showing how the women, with a bit of lovable sass, stated their marital first names, let people know their husbands' names, and shared what they had prepared on the menu of deliciousness. Dishes such as chicken, rice, potato salad, chakalaka, cold slaw, and creamy spinach were to be served.

Take a look at the makotis in the TikTok video below:

Makoti chefs amuse South Africans

Thousands of local members of the online community gathered in the comment section, showing the women love, with one person noting that they found the video absolutely adorable.

Many people adored the makotis. Image: Ninthgrid / Pexels

Source: UGC

@keigh_royal wrote under the post:

"I hope I am not weird for finding this cute. Marriage isn't bad after all."

@dineo_laka said to the online community:

"These ladies are in healthy marriages. They have the glow."

@the.great.shazzy was in awe and remarked:

"Aura, beauty, and presentation are on another level. This was so beautiful to watch. I can see what those men saw in all of you. It's good to see happily married women hands down."

@zanele_buhle added in the comment section:

"Love is not that bad, ladies. Let's celebrate each other; it is indeed their turn. Love it, ladies."

A complimentary @nyoni.3 expressed:

"In order to marry into this family, you must be stunning because all of the makotis are gorgeous, gorgeous girlies."

@dr.lungile_namasoka_ humorously noted:

"I can’t wait to participate in this just to tell everyone that I brought the jokes."

@sivetonjeni stated to the makotis:

"I know you guys are busy, but it would be so nice to see each of you with your dishes afterwards."

4 Other stories about makoti duties

In another article, Briefly News reported that an Asian woman expressed her frustrations about her makoti duties, which many people in South Africa could relate to.

reported that an Asian woman expressed her frustrations about her makoti duties, which many people in South Africa could relate to. A new makoti shared a video of herself performing one of her duties, sweeping her in-laws' big yard. Some social media users responded with amusement, while others came up with excuses they would give their in-laws to dodge the duties.

A woman showed how serious her relationship was when she carried out makoti duties as a girlfriend. Most South African internet users were taken aback after the woman shared some of the activities she got up to at her boyfriend's family's home.

A German woman shared her experience attending a makoti bootcamp, where she learned traditional Zulu practices expected from a wife.

Source: Briefly News