Nonhle Thema shared throwback photos with Rihanna, Chris Brown, John Legend and Bow Wow after receiving an outpouring of support

The TV personality thanked fans who defended her following criticism over claims she made in a recent interview

Supporters hailed Nonhle as the blueprint, while others called out celebrities they believe mocked her in the past

Nonhle Thema shared throwback photos with global stars on Instagram. Image: Nonhle Thema

Source: Getty Images

Nonhle Thema has sparked another wave of conversation online after sharing a nostalgic Instagram slideshow celebrating her career. The video, packed with throwback photos alongside global stars including Rihanna, Chris Brown, John Legend and Bow Wow, was her way of thanking South Africans who have rallied behind her following the recent criticism over comments she made during an interview.

Nonhle thanks supporters with nostalgic slideshow

Nonhle took to Instagram to express her favourite appreciation to fans who stood by her after she came under fire over comments she made during a recent interview.

Instead of posting a lengthy message, she shared a slideshow of memorable moments from her career, including photos with Rihanna, Chris Brown, John Legend and Bow Wow. She captioned the video:

"You guys are so sweet THANK YOU 🇿🇦 For standing up for me 🙏🏽❤️😍 I LOVE YOU SO MUCH... I see you 🫡 #godbless."

The post quickly gained traction, with many saying the images were a reminder of the influence she once had as one of South Africa's biggest entertainment personalities.

See the slideshow in the Instagram post below:

Fans say her legacy speaks for itself

Fans say Nonhle's career proves she was always ahead of her time. Image: Nonhle Thema

Source: Instagram

The comments section filled up with praise as supporters insisted Nonhle's career achievements could not be erased.

Many described her as the blueprint and said the throwback photos proved she had earned her place among some of the world's biggest stars long before social media became what it is today.

Supporters call out celebrities

While many celebrated the nostalgic post, others used the opportunity to criticise local celebrities they believe failed to support Nonhle during one of the most difficult periods of her life. Instagram user @priscillamaroh wrote:

"I saw all the celebrities who were laughing let mention them here somizi, Minnie dlamini, Londie London, Lindough, Thabsie, Lebo molax...you are the blueprint...welcome back you were born for this❤️"

Another supporter, @_mvelomakhanya, commented:

"Whether they like or not!!!!! The original OG! 🤎🖤"

Verified media personality @relebogile also weighed in, writing:

"ALWAYS BEEN THAT GIRL!!! 🔥🔥🔥"

The slideshow has reignited conversations about Nonhle Thema's impact on the entertainment industry, with many arguing that her career milestones and international connections continue to remind South Africans why she remains one of the country's most memorable media personalities.

Nonhle Thema reflects on social media legacy

Recently Briefly News reported that Nonhle Thema reflected on her pioneering role in South Africa's social media space during a radio interview, claiming she introduced Twitter to the country when the platform was still new.

The media personality recalled how she embraced the app early, saying many South Africans only joined after seeing her use it.

She also spoke about her career in broadcasting and entertainment, highlighting how social media became a key part of her public journey and helped shape her connection with fans.

Source: Briefly News