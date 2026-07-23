Robert Marawa posted a heartwarming photo with his son Awande on X, sending fans into a frenzy over how much they look alike

The post came amid a very public feud between Lebo M and Marawa, with the music mogul branding the sports broadcaster a deadbeat dad on a popular podcast

Mzansi could not stop talking about the father-son duo, with fans and critics weighing in on the timing of the post

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SA reacted to a selfie of Robert Marawa and his son. Image: robert_marawa

Source: Instagram

Robert Marawa has set social media alight after a rare photo of him posing alongside his son Awande surfaced on X on Thursday, 23 July 2026. The image, shared by user @Stompzzz with a wholesome caption, had fans immediately commenting on how much the two look alike. The photo was captioned:

“Robert Marawa and his son.❤️"

See the photo below:

The timing of the post was hard to ignore. Just weeks earlier, music mogul Lebo M had publicly called out Marawa during an episode of the podcast Engineer Your Life, which premiered on 4 June 2026. During the interview, Lebo M alleged that while he was in a relationship with actress Zoe Mthiyane, who is Awande's mother, he covered all of the boy's financial needs because Marawa contributed nothing. He went as far as labelling Marawa a "deadbeat" father and revealed details about the monthly child maintenance Marawa reportedly pays Zoe.

Mzansi reacts to Robert Marawa father-son photo

The photo landed on timelines, and the reactions came thick and fast. Many fans were floored by the resemblance between the sports broadcaster and his son, while others couldn't help referencing the recent drama.

@Missy_emporium said:

"Father and son🥰🔥they look so good"

@KhanyisileMMpa1 claimed:

"I cannot believe that Robert Marawa posted his son today and Lebo M posted his daughter on the other app. What a coincidence."

@ladyhuneybee asked:

"The same one he got dragged to maintenance court for?"

@Fabriz_khosi questioned:

"This is the one that Lebo M calls baggage?😭"

@H_Permza remarked:

"Robert Marawa and Robert Marawanyana"

@ArnoldKhaz97800 shared:

"The resemblance is crazy"

Mzansi reacted to Robert Marawa’s picture with his son. Image: robert_marawa

Source: Instagram

Lebo M shares details of his call with Robert Marawa

Meanwhile, Briefly News, Lebo M discussed his chat with Robert Marawa about dating Zoe Mthiyane.

Lebo M also addressed some of the allegations she made during her interview on the same podcast.

Source: Briefly News