A South African woman shared how she and two of her friends each scored return flights to the UK for just R7,000

The Instagram creator behind miss.king02 posted a video breaking down the steps she used to find the cheap deal

Her tips were centred on Google Flights and a flexible travel mindset that many South Africans may not be using

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Her first tip involved googling flights. Image: @miss.king02

Source: Instagram

A South African woman has revealed how she managed to book a return flight to the United Kingdom for just R7,000, and her method is simpler than most people might expect. Instagram creator @miss.king02 posted a video on 23 July 2026 explaining exactly how she pulled it off. The trip was not a solo adventure either. Three people flew together, each paying R7,000 return on Swiss Airlines.

"Ever since I shared it, everyone has been asking me how I managed to get flights that cheap. So here’s exactly what I did and the tips I use every time I book a trip."

Her first and biggest tip is to google flights and, more specifically, to set up price alerts. The feature sends email notifications whenever fares drop on routes you are watching. She said she still receives those alert emails to this day, which is a sign of just how useful the tool remains long after the trip is done.

Her second tip is closely linked to the first: flexibility on travel dates matters enormously. Rather than locking in a specific month because of a birthday or holiday, she recommends giving Google a wider window of several months. Setting the length of the stay accurately while keeping the departure dates open allows the tool to surface the cheapest possible combination of outbound and return flights.

Cheap Flights Are Not Just for Europe

For travellers who are not set on one destination, she suggests an even broader approach. Setting Google Flights to search across the entire world can surface surprisingly low fares to places travellers may not have considered. She mentioned return flights to Egypt for around R4,000 and return flights to Spain for around R6,000 as examples of what regularly comes up. The core message is straightforward: the price alerts do the hard work, and patience does the rest.

FlySafair reminds passengers to arrive early

FlySafair advises travellers to arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures. Check-in and boarding close well before take-off, with late passengers risking extra fees. Passengers should also follow hand luggage and checked baggage limits to avoid penalties, with airport baggage fees starting from R350.

Watch her full breakdown of how she booked the flights below:

View the Instagram video below:

There were no comments on her page at the time of publishing.

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Source: Briefly News