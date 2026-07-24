Ragini Buhle Pillay, a 14-year-old from Midrand High School, was chosen as the only South African participant in the historic Mission ShakthiSAT

She completed 550 online tasks to earn her spot among an elite group of young women from across the world focused on space science

The Grade 9 pupil is now fundraising to cover international travel costs so she can join the programme in India

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Ragini Buhle Pillay gets selected to represent SA. Image: @A1 Business Solutions

Source: Facebook

A 14-year-old South African schoolgirl is heading to India to represent her country at one of the world's most exciting youth space programmes. Ragini Buhle Pillay, a Grade 9 pupil at Midrand High School, was selected as the sole South African participant in Mission ShakthiSAT, an international space initiative hosted in Uttar Pradesh, India.

The programme, founded by Dr Srimathy Kesan of Space Kidz India, brings together young women from around the world to gain hands-on experience in satellite technology, space science and leadership.

From Stargazing to Space Engineering

Ragini's love for space did not begin in a classroom. Long before she understood the science behind it, her family spent nights in their garden tracking planets over the Johannesburg sky and watching the International Space Station pass overhead. She could identify constellations and spot Orion's Belt from a young age.

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That childhood wonder grew into a determined ambition. Earlier this year, she worked with her mother, Radeshini Pillay, to organise awareness sessions with the South African National Space Agency (SANSA) at three schools, including Midrand High School, Halfway House Primary School and Curro Midrand, reaching roughly 1,000 pupils.

To earn her place in Mission ShakthiSAT, Ragini completed 550 online educational tasks covering subjects well beyond the school curriculum, including trigonometry and programming languages she had never encountered before. She tackled the challenge with help from her support network, taking each quiz one at a time. She said:

"I felt excited, honoured and proud. My hard work was recognised. I was also scared. What if I was not as good as the other girls?"

One of her goals for the trip is to help build a real satellite set for launch in October 2026. She also has ambitions to join the South African Air Force and pursue a career in either space or military engineering.

While Mission ShakthiSAT covers the Indian portion of the programme, Ragini's family still needs to raise funds for her international travel.

ShakthiSAT empowers girls in space

ShakthiSAT is a global STEM initiative bringing together 12,000 girls from 108 countries to collaborate on satellite projects. The mission aims to break barriers in space exploration, inspire future female leaders, and promote equal opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

View the full Facebook post below:

Mzansi Cheers Ragini On

South Africans were quick to celebrate her achievement on the page:

Shushila Patel wrote:

"Ragini's selection for the Mission ShakthiSAT international space mission is truly inspiring, her dedication and passion for space exploration are qualities that will take her far in life, can't wait to see what she accomplishes!"

DT Narsai said:

"Congratulations to Radeshni on providing an education-centric environment for Buhle to thrive in. All the best Buhle in your future endeavours, we normally say the sky is the limit, but in your case the sky is infinite."

Shareetha Ismail added:

"What an incredible opportunity! I'm sure you'll make South Africa proud and bring back valuable experiences from the Mission ShakthiSAT international space mission in India."

Godfader Zues noted:

"Undoubtedly this young lady must be a seriously disciplined scholar in both academics and character."

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Source: Briefly News