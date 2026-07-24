A young South African man surprised his grandmother with a thoughtful morning delivery of pink pyjamas and matching slippers

The grandmother's emotional reaction moved viewers, with many saying how much they missed their own gogos

Lehlogonolo shared the heartwarming moment on TikTok, where it quickly resonated with South Africans

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A young man brought social media users to tears after sharing the moment he gifted his grandmother a cosy set of pink pyjamas and slippers. Image: @lehlogonolo1221

Source: TikTok

A young man from South Africa melted hearts online after he surprised his grandmother with a cosy morning gift. On 23 July 2026, TikTok user @lehlogonolo1221 shared the touching moment from their home, and it quickly struck a chord with viewers across the country. The creator reached into a delivery bag and presented his gogo with a brand-new pair of soft pink slippers, letting her hold them before pulling out a matching pink patterned pyjama set.

Gogo's reaction says it all

He placed both gifts on the counter, and the moment ended as gogo reached for his hands and drew him in for a warm, grateful hug. It was his grandmother's response that truly moved people. Her quiet appreciation, the way she held his hands and embraced him, communicated far more than any words could.

Watch the moment he surprised his gogo in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the heartwarming gesture

Viewers flooded the comments, many saying the video brought them to tears and reminded them of their own grandmothers.

User @Sweet-Roseigh🌹🥀 said:

"You are blessed beyond measure 🥹, and may God bless you more. This is beautiful ❤️."

User @floweroflife91 wrote:

"You made me cry, my brother. I miss my grandmother every day. She sacrificed everything for me; she loved me unconditionally. Keep up the good work, brother and be blessed; may you never lack anything you desire in life. Big up to you 🥰."

User @Zi shared:

"Another day of crying with strangers on the internet 😭❤️."

User @sanele_nkabinde said:

"I'm so proud of you 🥺❤️."

User @Josephine Melato added:

"That's so sweet of you, brother. All the blessings upon your life 👌🙏."

User @matsimekabhungane wrote:

"Have a blessed life 🕯️🤍, my boy 🙌🏾🙌🏾. Amazulu abhekile." (The ancestors are watching over you.)

3 Briefly News articles about gogos

An 84-year-old granny proudly shared her gratitude to God for good health that has led to her still being able to drive long distances in a conversation with her grandson.

A grandmother left Mzansi talking after a video of her advising her grandson to marry an educated woman who would cook and clean for him was shared online.

A woman showed two clothing lines full of washed disposable nappies by her baby Gogo, who refused to dispose of or burn them while they were dirty.

Source: Briefly News