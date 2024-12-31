A local babe shared a video of her baby's disposable nappies, which were clean but ready to be burnt

The nappies had been dirty before her mom decided to wash and hang them before discarding them

A clip of nappies filling rows of clothing lines got people talking on social media after it was posted

A daughter showed her mom's efforts to protect her baby boy by ensuring his waste does not lie around. Image: @tjhuduzana

In some Black communities, Gogos and Mkhulus still hold on to old wives' tales, ensuring they stick to the tradition they were taught, whether it makes sense in today's world. They stick to how they were taught, whether they make sense. A granny's washing of disposable diapers touched her daughter and resonated with many people online.

Grateful for her loving mom, the TikTok user, under the handle @tjhuduzana_, showed off her mom's caring efforts on the video streaming platform.

Gogo's moving efforts

The video featured two clothing lines filled with washed disposable nappies, with some laid out on the grass, ready to be burned. The nappies look white and clean, giving the impression that they might be reused.

Watch the video below:

The nappies attract people's attention

The clip sparked debate online, with many social media users questioning the TikTok user. Some were curious about Gogo's reason for washing the nappies, and others speculated that she was cleaning them to reuse them.

User @sonti512 commented:

"Babe… your child has an awesome grandma. This is a lovely feeling, I know and miss my grandma❤️."

User @Chingy said:

"Your mom is very wise🥰I know what she's avoiding."

User @AdorableThusi shared:

"I love the effort; it's the love and care."

User @Almiradiergaardt02 asked:

"Hi, babes; please explain why I would like to show my mother when I give her a grandchild and also learn the story behind it."

User @Zamahabile666 added:

"Your baby is so loved and 🥹 ♥️. Uyamthanda ugogo wakhe 🥰 My mom only burns them without washing. May I ask why she washes them first 🤔 maybe we need to start doing that

User @MamosebetsiMakwele shared:

"She's the real protector."

