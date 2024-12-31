A woman shared a video of her sharing her Christmas feast with a security guard and it's making waves

The lady encouraged followers to spread kindness and perform acts of love during the holidays

South African netizens on TikTok praised her for spreading joy and keeping the festive spirit alive

A woman spoiled a security guard with a Christamas meal. @lakanyabythando

The festive season is all about love and giving, and one Mzansi queen showed us exactly how it’s done!

Woman shows her giving spirit

A clip of her sharing her holiday feast with a hardworking security guard in her complex last Christmas was reposted on her TikTok account @lakanyabythando.

She is seen looking excited to hand over a hearty plate of homecooked food and a sweet dessert to the man on duty.

TikTokker promotes acts of kindness

Knowing how tough it is to work over the holidays, she went out of her way to make his day a little brighter.

The caring woman gave an update on how things are for her this festive season.

“This year, I won’t be cooking due to circumstances out of my control, but I urge everyone to be kind and do acts of love."

Ways to spread holiday cheer

The Be Kind Project offers several ways to spread holiday cheer. Consider donating clothing, toys, or food to a local charity, or food bank. Another thoughtful gesture is writing a thank-you letter to someone working hard during the holidays.

Watch the video below:

While she wasn't able to cook up a storm this year, her video garnered praise from Mzansi people.

See a few reactions below:

@BigMoss stated:

"You are such a sweetheart. Most people don't even think about them nor appreciate them they only run to them when they need help. More blessings sister."

@ChristopherTshepang posted:

"🥺 I wanna be a your complex security. 😭🤞"

@KeithBekinsale wrote:

"Siyabonga on his behalf sisi."

@NyamekaM mentioned:

"Time flies I remember this video like it was yesterday. 🥺❤️ Merry Xmas my love."

@thembisaniMlalazi typed:

"As a security guard thank you very much ungakhathali. ❤️"

@makwena said:

"So thoughtful of you sis. May God gives you all."

@ArthurHoxie mentioned:

"Appreciate them my sister. They're doing the most to make sure that your home or apartment is safe an secured all the time. Cheers to all security officers."

@STANTON added:

"Blessed are the hands that give. 🙏🙏 Merry Christmas."

More kind-hearted deeds by Mzansi people

