A Mzansi woman shared a TikTok reflecting on her unaccomplished wedding plans for the year 2024

She shared a video of the pouring rain at her home that captured her feelings about the situation

The video gained traction, sparking comforting messages and advice from women who relate to her challenge

Life doesn’t always go as planned, and this Mzansi woman captured the feels perfectly in a TikTok video.

Hoping to get married in 2024, she brooded on lobola uncles who still hadn’t arrived at her home on the last Saturday of the year.

She @linkie663 posted a TikTok clip watching the rain fall, that highlighted the lack of wedding festivities she’d envisioned.

While love might not arrive on schedule, there’s no better time to focus on building a fulfilling life for yourself. The Institute for Family Studies offers tips to deal with not getting married at the "expected" age.

Invest in self-care: Prioritise your well-being through activities that bring you joy and relaxation. Develop life goals: Work on achieving personal and professional aspirations outside of relationship status.

The clip gained traction and sparked a wave of comfort and solidarity in the comments. Many women shared stories of waiting for marriage or dealing with relationship challenges.

@THEE_BOSS LADY suggested:

"If he wrote a letter to let your family know they coming, then take the letter to court. Breach of promise."

@MULANGA shared:

"My mom once told me ‘what denies you, unburdens you.’ ❤️"

@batso stated:

"My biggest fear. The way I'd immediately relocate. 🤣"

@ArethaBeautyforAshes mentioned:

"Oh no this is one of the most evil things a person can do to another. 😢"

@OntlaM commented:

"I might be wrong but from what I understand she was not promised anything. This is a part where we need VN mo TikTok. 😂😂"

@bohlalemotlanthe wrote:

"😭😭😭 Maybe they got lost?"

@MurugiCealvia stated:

"Those are showers of blessings. Nature is on your side here. ❤️"

@user876851187667 added:

"I think people think you were literally waiting and you know what I like your replies because why? 😂😂"

