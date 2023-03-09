A Twitter user claimed that one family rejected their potential daughter-in-law because of tattoos

The Twitter post got a lot of attention as people found the details about the process to be harrowing

People in the comments doubted that the story was true and discussed how the scenario would be criminal

A story about unsuccessful lobola negotiations went Twitter viral. People were horrified by how a woman's in-laws found tattoos on her.

A Mzansi Twitter user wrote a story about lobola negotiations that were supposedly cancelled because an uncle found a tattoo on the bride. Image: Twitter/FG Trade

The story sounded traumatising, but many people questioned whether it was true. People commented, discussing the unfortunate situation, and most had burning questions.

Woman supposedly rejected by in-laws at lobola negotiations

A Twitter post by @lebohangbokako claims that lobola negotiations were cancelled after the future bride got her chastity tested by the uncle. During the traditional ceremony, he saw a tattoo on her thigh.

Read the post below:

South Africans doubt tweep's lobola story is true

Many people were shocked that uncles were supposedly doing the traditional chastity test. According to The Christian Science Monitor, traditionally, the test is done by elderly women in the family. Many people guessed the person behind the Twitter account was making up the story.

@VuyoTheGreat commented:

"In today's episode of things that didn’t happen."

@Mabhusula1 commented:

"Discovered during what?? Done by who?"

@Thembeka__ commented:

"What a boring story that never happened."

@BriiScotch commented:

"Why is the man's uncle the one doing the testing? It's already invasive that oAunty do it. Now malume? She dodged a bullet."

