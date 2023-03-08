A viral TikTok video featuring a high school boy making a joke about gender roles has gained 1.5 million views

The video's caption reads, "It's always a man's responsibility to feed a woman coz the last time a woman fed a man we were chased out of the garden of Eden"

Netizens reacted positively to the statement, with some finding it funny and others agreeing with it

Dance philosopher dropping gems. @joshanfun/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A recent viral TikTok post hilariously pokes fun at women and comments on gender roles. Not controversially of course. The high school boy runs into frame and hits a dance while the video is captioned:

The hilarious TikTok went viral

The video has 1.5 million views at the time of publishing and gets straight to the point. You can watch it below:

Netizens were in some agreement with the statement in the video

The statement resonated with men and women, with many even admitting there was no coming back from that. Here is what some of them had to say:

@Marquavis Watson said:

"This is probably why they are so indecisive. The first time they made the wrong decision"

@Harmonie_anderson added:

"and the that is part is that we can never go back in the garden of Eden "

@Okwe Cj said:

"My problem with this boy, he will come every morning with his school uniform to put smile on my face"

@Liy added:

"Ya know what can’t even be mad cus it’s going in the right direction "

Source: Briefly News