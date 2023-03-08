A church piano player was captured on a TikTok video flicking a middle finger to the camera while playing a piano

The video went viral and received over 11 million views

Netizens reacted to the video with humorous comments, suggesting that the man may have sinned and repented at the same time

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Instant regret! God saw the middle finger. @khart1989/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Brothers and sisters, a quick reminder that in all you do - God is watching you. A church piano player briefly forgot this essential truth in a moment of misguided lunacy, but quickly saw the light and came back home.

A viral post on TikTok with a little over 11 million views depicted a calm, most likely "God-fearing", man getting a blissful tune out of his piano, when in a random moment he lost his way.

The piano player flicks a middle finger to the camera

A middle finger anywhere is already questionable. But at church? In all fairness, the video was most likely in jest and the man probably meant no harm. You can watch it for yourself below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens share hilarious reaction to the video

The least people could do for the fallen brother is laugh through the pain with him. Here is what some of them had to say:

@Alexandra Burke said:

“Devil made me do it”

@Jaycee Kaufman added:

"They way God’s face flashed before that man’s face "

@la_jessie_252_tj said:

"Sinned and repented at the same time! "

Shania Lee hilariously said:

"He let Saturday seep into Sunday "

Video of Mzansi woman bashing BMW with hammer

In other news of people doing regrettable things, Briefly News reported on a lady was videoed bashing a BMW with a hammer in broad daylight and did not care who saw her. Mzansi people discussed the situation, and not everyone felt the same.

@PAPIBILLIONAIRE said:

“Something you can be jailed for. Or she thinks prison is sweet to stay in?”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News