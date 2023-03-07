One woman was clearly angry and decided to take a hammer to a BMW for revenge

Twitter user Daniel Marven shared footage of the woman bashing the car, claiming it was a relationship gone wrong

Some felt the woman should have been locked up, while others wondered what the man did

A lady was videoed bashing a BMW with a hammer in broad daylight and did not care who saw her. Mzansi people discussed the situation, and not everyone felt the same.

Twitter user Daniel Marven shared footage of the woman bashing the car, claiming it was a relationship gone wrong.

Some relationships end badly, and this is one of them. That lady was not beating the car for no reason.

Video of woman bashing BMW with hammer goes viral on Twitter

Twitter user Daniel Marven shared a video showing the woman unleashing her rage on the BMW. Sis smashed the windows, bashed the bodywork and did it all while the streets were heaving with people. It is safe to say that she wanted her revenge seen!

Take a look:

Briefly News spoke to Daniel to get some inside information and his advice on men dating women like this.

" I know she stays in North of Johannesburg, but don't know her personally.

"I think men should look for red flags before dating psycho people. Anger management is needed and mental capacity to resolve things by communicating rather than smashing personal property."

Mzansi citizens discuss woman wrecking car with a hammer

Some felt this woman should have been handed over to authorities and jailed for her crime. However, some wanted to know what was done to this woman to make her this angry, as they felt it might be worse than bashing a car.

Read some of the comments:

@PressPlaySA said:

“Why is this woman damaging the car, did the car do something to her?”

@ZolekaNgcobo6 said:

“Sometimes guys, ladies have contributed to buying of these cars. So when they destroy them they know what they doing.”

@kha_ntuli said:

“I would open a case and make her pay.”

@PAPIBILLIONAIRE said:

“Something you can be jailed for. Or she thinks prison is sweet to stay in?”

@TokologoChuene said:

“You get to police station and they’ll still blame you and ask what did you do to her.”

Rustenburg woman smashes cheating hubby's car after 16 years of marriage, Twitter clip has SA up in arms

In related news, Briefly News reported that a viral video shows how one woman reacted to being cheated on. The lady made it evident that she was fed up with his behaviour.

The video of her outburst went viral on social media. Mzansi peeps were gobsmacked by how she reacted.

This woman made no secret that she was angry after being cheated on. The lady destroyed the cheater's windscreen and then shouted at him in a clip posted by @NgwanaMopedi1 on Twitter.

