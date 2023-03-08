A nurse was caught on video doing the 'Dougie', and the internet can't get enough of her dance skills

People love the nurse's moves, and she quickly became a social media sensation, with the video receiving four million views so far

Everyone on Twitter has something to say about the dance, with comments ranging from funny to sarcastic

What do hardworking nurses do on their time off? The Dougie, of course. It's been over 10 years since Lil' Wil made the Dougie famous. But the dance is still a hit amongst crowds. So when a nurse on Twitter slayed the dance, people on social media were here for it.

Nurse becomes a viral sensation for doing the 'Dougie". Image: @vidsthatgohard Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

@vidsthatgohard posted a video of a nurse who was the life of the party. The viral clip received over four million views, and people seemed to love the nurse almost as much as they loved the Dougie.

Watch the video here:

Twitter can't get enough of dancing nurse

With comments ranging from sarcastic to funny, one thing was clear - the internet loves people having a good time.

Here Briefly News shows some supportive and funny comments:

@JoshSpohr had some jokes:

"This is what they’re doing when you’re pressing the nurse call button 50 times in your hospital room."

@BoomerMays thought the nurse had been practising:

"13 Years later, she got it down to perfection."

@KingDemic thought the video was fun:

"This is great."

@phatmoneytay said he knows how to dance too:

"This how I hit the dougie."

@dogecoinrocks feels she would make a good friend:

"I’d like to hang out with her on the porch."

