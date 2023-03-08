Soweto Gogo Showing Off Soccer Skills in Viral TikTok, People Think She Could’ve Been a Star
- A Soweto grandmother's impressive soccer ball juggling skills were captured in a viral TikTok post
- The video sparked discussion among netizens about missed opportunities for women in sports in South Africa
- Despite not playing professionally, the grandmother's passion for soccer and infectious smile impressed viewers
A Soweto gogo was recorded showing off her incredible ball control skills in a viral TikTok post recently. The old lady had a reassuring smile on her face as she juggled the ball with both feet. With the state of the PSL, maybe a team might pick her up to give them a run for their money.
Soweto gogo has incredible soccer technique
Juggling a soccer ball isn't easy, but showing off other skills at that age is something else. The magogo could have probably gone on to become a footballing star if women had been afforded those opportunities earlier in South Africa.
You can watch the video below:
Netizens wish she could've been given a chance in her younger days
Hindsight is always 20/20. No one can be sure what her reasons for not playing professionally were. Perhaps she enjoyed the sport as a hobby or had other commitments. But netizens still felt that she would've been great at the sport.
Here is what they had to say:
@Songeze Polisa said:
"People who were never recognised earlier"
@hermanvincentmabe added:
"A gift wasted bcz of this system"
@Juliet said:
"oh my, her smile is something else "
@Nkanyezi Mavundla commented:
"She's doing it passionately. The smile shows it all out of love"
Proud dad-to-be: Linda Mntambo
Moving on to more news about footballers juggling, Briefly News reported on a Sekhukhune United midfielder about to father to baby number three. In a recent Instagram post, he threw a surprise nappy shower for the unborn child while adorning a cute pink fit and a banner saying "Proud dad to be". He threw in a little dance too!
@lindiwenxumalo_ said:
"So sweet, congratulations once again."
