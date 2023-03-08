A Soweto grandmother's impressive soccer ball juggling skills were captured in a viral TikTok post

The video sparked discussion among netizens about missed opportunities for women in sports in South Africa

Despite not playing professionally, the grandmother's passion for soccer and infectious smile impressed viewers

A Soweto gogo was recorded showing off her incredible ball control skills in a viral TikTok post recently. The old lady had a reassuring smile on her face as she juggled the ball with both feet. With the state of the PSL, maybe a team might pick her up to give them a run for their money.

Soweto gogo has incredible soccer technique

Juggling a soccer ball isn't easy, but showing off other skills at that age is something else. The magogo could have probably gone on to become a footballing star if women had been afforded those opportunities earlier in South Africa.

You can watch the video below:

Netizens wish she could've been given a chance in her younger days

Hindsight is always 20/20. No one can be sure what her reasons for not playing professionally were. Perhaps she enjoyed the sport as a hobby or had other commitments. But netizens still felt that she would've been great at the sport.

Here is what they had to say:

@Songeze Polisa said:

"People who were never recognised earlier"

@hermanvincentmabe added:

"A gift wasted bcz of this system"

@Juliet said:

"oh my, her smile is something else "

@Nkanyezi Mavundla commented:

"She's doing it passionately. The smile shows it all out of love"

