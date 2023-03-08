Global site navigation

Soweto Gogo Showing Off Soccer Skills in Viral TikTok, People Think She Could’ve Been a Star
South Africa

by  Tsoku Maela
  • A Soweto grandmother's impressive soccer ball juggling skills were captured in a viral TikTok post
  • The video sparked discussion among netizens about missed opportunities for women in sports in South Africa
  • Despite not playing professionally, the grandmother's passion for soccer and infectious smile impressed viewers

Diski gogo from Soweto. @sportsinsociety/TikTok
Source: TikTok

A Soweto gogo was recorded showing off her incredible ball control skills in a viral TikTok post recently. The old lady had a reassuring smile on her face as she juggled the ball with both feet. With the state of the PSL, maybe a team might pick her up to give them a run for their money.

Soweto gogo has incredible soccer technique

Juggling a soccer ball isn't easy, but showing off other skills at that age is something else. The magogo could have probably gone on to become a footballing star if women had been afforded those opportunities earlier in South Africa.

You can watch the video below:

Netizens wish she could've been given a chance in her younger days

Hindsight is always 20/20. No one can be sure what her reasons for not playing professionally were. Perhaps she enjoyed the sport as a hobby or had other commitments. But netizens still felt that she would've been great at the sport.

Here is what they had to say:

@Songeze Polisa said:

"People who were never recognised earlier"

@hermanvincentmabe added:

"A gift wasted bcz of this system"

@Juliet said:

"oh my, her smile is something else "

@Nkanyezi Mavundla commented:

"She's doing it passionately. The smile shows it all out of love"

Proud dad-to-be: Linda Mntambo

Moving on to more news about footballers juggling, Briefly News reported on a Sekhukhune United midfielder about to father to baby number three. In a recent Instagram post, he threw a surprise nappy shower for the unborn child while adorning a cute pink fit and a banner saying "Proud dad to be". He threw in a little dance too!

@lindiwenxumalo_ said:

"So sweet, congratulations once again."

Source: Briefly News

