DJ Lamiez Holworthy's viral dance video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some praising her moves while others criticised her dancing skills

The video shows Lamiez leaving the DJ booth to perform for her fans, a trend that other South African DJs like Thuli Phongolo and Pearl Thusi have also embraced

Despite the mixed opinions, many fans appreciate Lamiez's style and overall performance

DJ Lamiez Holworthy is trending on social media after her video dancing went viral. South Africans on social media shared mixed reactions to the clip of the star showing off her moves.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy danced for her fans during her recent performance. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images and @SACelebUpdates

Source: UGC

DJ Lamiez Holworthy's dance video divides fans

Mzansi DJs have joined the new trend where DJs leave the booth and give fans a little performance during a gig. DJs like Thuli Phongolo, Pearl Thusi and Uncle Waffles have danced for their fans during performances.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy also joined the trend and the video has since gone viral on social media. The clip shared on X by a user with the handle @Ori_RSA shows the star who looked stylish in a leather skirt and biker jacket taking to the stage to do what she does best. The caption read:

"DJ Lamiez dancing for her fans on stage."

DJ Lamiez Holworthy's video gets mixed reactions

As always expected social media users dished their thoughts on the trending video. Some praised the star for her moves, while others said she cannot dance to save her life.

@Sibusiso_11 said:

"For a moment I thought Lady Zamar has been forgiven by fans."

@shaz_bantuza commented:

"She's not flunking her husband's belongings in the air for other men to marvel at."

@Melusi_Mokone wrote:

"Beautiful this one, everything about her is top notch.❤️"

@villainguptas added:

"Zodwa does it better. She threw herself to her fans and allowed them to touch in peace."

@ZKula9 said:

"Looks more masculine than her feminine husband."

@Sebi7324 wrote:

"She dances like those other 2 girls who do the same routine each time."

