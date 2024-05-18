Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a 2021 Japanese animated dark fantasy film released by Toho on December 24, 2021. The story revolves around Gojo Satoru and Suguru Geto, who were high school friends before they took different paths. Eventually, Gojo killed Geto, but before he killed him, he told him something soothing that made him smile. So, what did Gojo say to Geto at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen 0?

The animated film was written by Gege Akutami and directed by Sunghoo Park from a screenplay by Hiroshi Seko. Though a prequel to the manga series Jujutsu Kaisen, the film added a few mysteries, such as the delightful revelation of Satoru and Suguru's friendship. However, what he said was never revealed in the film, leaving much speculation about Gojo's last words to Geto.

About Jujutsu Kaisen 0

The film follows Yuta Okkotsu's story and how he became a Special Grade sorcerer. He is also a high school student who is constantly bullied, and he has to leave the school. Luckily, Satoru Gojo, a Tokyo Jujutsu High teacher, encouraged him to join the school in November 2016, saving him from harassment.

One day, Satoru and his fellow students are attacked by a high-level spirit. The spirit later turns out to be Suguru Geto, an old friend of Satoru, whom they schooled together at his former school. Suguru tries to convince Satoru to work together, but he declines, prompting Suguru to declare war against him and his fellow students.

What did Gojo say to Geto when he died?

Satoru and Suguru attended Tokyo Jujutsu High together and were great friends despite their conflicting philosophies. They were inseparable, going on missions together, buying each other treats, and spending all their spare time getting under each other's skin.

However, they grew apart when they failed their most important Star Plasma Vessel mission and lost the Amanai Riko to assassin Toji Fushiguro. Their defeat pushed Satoru to become the world's strongest sorcerer. Geto dropped out of high school to kill the non-sorcerers, and he ended up becoming the worst curse user.

Before Gojo killed Suguru, he asked if he had any final words. Geto replied,

No matter what, I'll always hate those monkeys.

The most controversial moment happened when Satoru spoke to Suguru, but the scene showed his lips moving without audio dialogue. However, Suguru's reply, At least curse me a little at the end, indicates that he said something positive. After that, slashing sounds are heard from the background, suggesting Satoru killed Geto Suguru.

It is speculated that Gojo must have said this to Geto:

You are my best friend. My one and only.

However, this was speculation, as the scriptwriter did not confirm that.

What happens at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen 0?

Yuta and Rika obliterate Geto's curses and abilities at the movie's end. Geto is seen limping and his right arm amputated in the streets of Tokyo Jujutsu High.

Did Gojo call Geto his one and only?

Yes. After Yuta asked if Satoru was the one who found his student card ID, he clarified by saying,

It was my best friend. The only one I ever had.

This statement is speculated to be the one Gojo said to Geto at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

What did Gojo do to Geto?

Satoru killed Suguru despite being high school friends. He later chose to have his body taken in by Jujutsu High.

Why did Geto get killed by Gojo?

Geto revealed to Satoru that he was unwilling to give up on his ideas of killing non-sorcerers. Gojo did not like the idea and decided to kill him rather than hand his friend over to the authorities, who would have killed him.

Why did Geto become evil?

Suguru was once good until he started to perceive all non-sorcerers as monkeys, which resulted in murdering them. He felt that sorcerers were the superior race and humanity's next stage of evolution. He also decided to become a curse user.

How did Gojo kill Geto?

The movie never showed Satoru killing him. However, slashing sounds were heard from the background, indicating that he slashed him to death.

Why did Geto betray Gojo?

Gojo rose so high that no modern jujutsu sorcerer could come close to him. That made Geto insecure as he felt Satoru no longer needed his support.

How is Geto still alive?

After Geto's death, Kenjaku, an ancient sorcerer, took his body. Thus, Kenjaku is the secondary antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, making people believe that Suguru has come back to life.

Who killed Gojo?

Sukuna killed Gojo by infusing his Cursed Energy. The technique was so powerful that it bisected his body, chopping off his torso while his legs were left standing.

What did Gojo say to Geto at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen 0? The above is a touching ending to the friendship of two beloved characters, Gojo and Geto. This blockbuster movie is famous for its breathtaking visuals, excellent characters and abundance of thrilling action sequences. Although the message from Satoru to Suguru was speculated, it is believed to be positive, and they were great friends.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative since neither the movie nor the manga confirmed Gojo's exact words to Geto.

